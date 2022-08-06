New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Incumbent GOP Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of two House Republicans in the state who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, heads into the general election as he seeks to retain his seat representing Washington’s Fourth Congressional District.

Newhouse, a four-term congressman who has served the district since 2015, and Democrat Doug White are essentially tied in the race, each advancing to the fall ballot with a little more than 35,000 votes in a crowded race.

In Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote-getters in each race advance to the November election, regardless of party.

Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and requires ballots to be received on Election Day, final results in close races can take several days as ballots arrive at county election offices throughout the week.

Former Washington Police Chief Loren Culp, a Trump-endorsed candidate in the Fourth District race, finished third. After days of counting of votes in the state, Kalp, who is running for governor of the state in 2020, has secured nearly 30,000 votes.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, another House Republican in the state that voted to impeach Trump, faces a tough election in the third congressional district.

In Washington’s Third District, Democrat Mary Perez received the highest vote with 31%. Herrera Beutler, who was around 24% Tuesday night, dropped to 22.6% Thursday night, 257 votes ahead of Joe Kent — a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump — at 22.5%.

No. 2 and no. A mandatory recount will occur if the difference in votes between the 3 candidates is less than 1% and close to 2,000 votes, meaning the results of who will come out ahead of Perez in the November election could be delayed. Current standings remain.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four chose not to seek re-election in this year’s midterm elections. On Tuesday, incumbent Rep. Peter Meier of Michigan was defeated in the primary by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, and Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina lost to a challenger Trump endorsed in June. Representative from California. David Valadao — which, like Washington, has an open primary — survived a primary challenge in June.

Wyoming Rep. Co-Chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol Liz Cheney is also preparing for a tough primary election on August 16 against Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.