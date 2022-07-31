New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Davis Love III, winner of the 1997 PGA Championship with 21 wins on the PGA Tour, suggested one way to address the LIV golf problem is to initiate a boycott.

Love told Sports Illustrated on Friday that he was upset with how LIV Golf was able to hold on to PGA Tour players and throw things like the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup into disarray. He said he could foresee a strike among PGA Tour players if LIV allowed golf competitors to play in the majors.

“Well, here’s the biggest lever and it’s not a good lever,” said the World Golf Hall of Famer. “But if a group of veterans and a group of current top players join 150 guys on tour, we say, ‘Guess what? We’re not playing,’ and that solves it, right? If the LIV guys play in the US Open, we’re not playing. If they sue in court, if they win, we Not playing. You know, there’s no US Open. It’s like a baseball strike.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LIV golfers are allowed to compete in the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship despite being indefinitely suspended from the PGA Tour. Golfers who withdraw from the PGA Tour are not permitted to play as non-members in PGA Tour events through a sponsor’s exemption or any other eligibility category.

The suspensions put LIV golfers’ Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup eligibility in question, as they need qualifying points earned at PGA Tour events. Henrik Stenson went so far as to resign his Ryder Cup captaincy to join LIV Golf.

Mark Hubbard says he can’t believe his hole-in-one: ‘Embarrassed’

Love said he tried to talk golfers out of jumping ship and asked them if they could avoid playing in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup again.

“Some of them understand that. Some of them think they’re going to court or something and they’re going to come back,” he said. Sports Illustrated said. “They don’t understand that the players make the rules. So we might as well tighten the rules rather than loosen them, right?”

The Presidents Cup is set for September 19-25 in Charlotte. Love is the captain of Team USA and Trevor Immelman is the captain of the international team.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The next Ryder Cup will be held in Rome in September 2023.