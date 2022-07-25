David Warner, who played villains in ‘Titanic’ and ‘Tron’, dies aged 80

(CNN) David Warner, an English actor who played villainous supporting characters in films such as “titanic” And “Tron,” Died over the weekend. He was 80 years old.

Warner died “of a cancer-related illness,” his family said in a statement shared with CNN by his talent agency. He had been ill for 18 months, his family wrote, and “approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity.”

“I’ve done war films, I’ve done Westerns, I’ve done sci-fi … I mean, I wasn’t in ‘Harry Potter,’ and I wasn’t in ‘Lord of the Rings.’ And I went on ‘Game of Thrones.’ No,” he told The AV Club. “So there are some big ones that I couldn’t do. But that’s show biz … and, you know, I think I still did OK.”

A career spanning Shakespeare, horror and Best Picture

After studying here, Warner started his career on stage Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He starred in several productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing as the lead in “Richard II” and “Hamlet.” He also appeared in the 1968 film adaptation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” alongside Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and Diana Rigg.

Although he often played Shakespearean heroes on stage, he was often cast in antagonistic roles in films. In Disney’s landmark sci-fi flick “Tron,” he played a power-hungry executive who adopted Jeff Bridges’ ideas as his own. In “Titanic” he conspires with Billy Zane’s rival to keep the central lovebirds apart under the melodious name of Spicer Lovejoy. And Warner literally played “Evil” in Terry Gilliam’s “Time Bandits.”

David Warner (right) played Spicer Lovejoy, the snide companion of Billy Zane’s Chaldean Hockley, in “Titanic.”

It made him second in some of Warner’s most enduring roles: In “Omen,” He was not the villain but the victim, portraying a photographer threatened by the demonic child Damian. He also appeared in three films directed by Sam Peckinpah, including the World War II film “Cross of Iron.”

When he could, Warner appeared in the TV movie of “A Christmas Carol” as Ebenezer Scrooge’s sympathetic employee Bob Cratchit. He also starred in two “Star Trek” films An appearance as a Klingon . In his last film role, he played eccentric military veteran Admiral Boom, who regularly fires cannons to mark time. “Mary Poppins Returns.”

He also voiced animated productions such as “Batman: The Animated Series” (as Ra’s al Ghul) and “The Amazing World of Gumball”. He said it was “a lot of fun” to appear in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II” in 2017’s “kids pictures.” He also noted his “great respect for the actors in Turtle Suits”.

In “Tron,” Warner played a tech exec who stole the work of hero Jeff Bridges.

Despite his prolific career, Warner often considered his legacy lightly. In a 2017 interview with The AV Club, Warner said that as a youth he was “desperate” both academically and athletically, and so he “went into the odd game of school sports.”

“I’m the kind of actor where you go around, you do your best and you see what happens,” he told The AV Club.

Remembered David Warner

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who starred with Warner in “Mary Poppins Returns.” shared A photo of himself with the late actor.

“So glad we were able to express our appreciation for David Warner’s incredible versatility and career together on set,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “My goodness, what a life and legacy.”

The Remember the Royal Shakespeare Company Warner was in 1965, when he played Hamlet as “the tormented student in his long orange scarf”.

“David was an icon of 1960s youth and captured the radical spirit of a turbulent era,” said Gregory Doran, the company’s artistic director emeritus. “He was a generous soul, a kind man and a tremendous talent.”

Warner is survived by his partner Lisa Bowerman, son Luke and his “many Gold Dust friends,” his family wrote in a statement.

“He will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends as a kind, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of many over the years,” his family said. .