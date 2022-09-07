David vs. Goliath to pit Sacramento and Orlando City in US Open Cup final

Enlarge this image toggle signature Alex Menendez/Getty Images

For the longest running football tournament in this country, which is more than 100 years old, today is the night.

and 2022 US Open Cup the finale, starting at 8:00 pm ET, is an unlikely coincidence.

major league football Orlando City there is one finalist – it’s not unlikely. Ever since MLS became America’s top men’s division in 1996, its teams have dominated the Open Cup.

But the other finalist, the Sacramento Republic, is unlikely … and the darling of a tournament that started nearly six months ago with 103 clubs, both professional and amateur. Sac Republic competes in the lower division USL Championship, becoming the first non-MLS finalist since 2008 and aims to become the first non-MLS US Open champion since Rochester Raging Rhinos in 1999.

Sac Republic has already proven itself to be owned by the big dogs, or in this case, the Lions of Orlando City. On the way to the final, Sac Republic defeated three MLS teams – San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City, four-time winners of the US Open Cup.

The victory over Sporting was perhaps the most exciting. penalty on the bustling home field of the Sac Republic.

While the national media plays up the “small team that can” theme, Sac Republic head coach Mark Briggs took on the role of underdog ahead of tonight’s finals.

Winning when no one thought they could

“No one expects us to win,” Briggs said. “We can go out and enjoy the game – play without fear and play boldly. There will be no pressure on us.”

With the exception of Orlando City, a team that is eager to play. While Sac Republic won their thriller against Sporting KC in one semi-final, Orlando City was dominant New York Red Bulls 5-1 in another. The Lions also have a four win streak in the MLS season.

Midfielder and captain Mauricio Pereira says he respects what Sac Republic has done and “knows how they can hurt us.”

“But the most important thing,” Pereira told reporters, “is what Orlando City will do. [today] on the field. Know their weaknesses and how we can handle the game.”

Orlando City have a home field advantage at their Exploria Stadium and made the most of it during their US Open Cup run. All five Open Cup victories have been at home. A sixth-place finish would earn Orlando City its first championship trophy since joining MLS in 2015.

Orlando City was a lower division team that rose to the top tier. Sac Republic wanted to do the same and was close to joining MLS until its main investor left last year. Team president and general manager Todd Dunivant says the frustration helped create a mentality within the team to prove themselves every day.

More than a football match

Showing up tonight will be a game-changer for the club and provide a boost that club officials say could lead to the construction of a new Sacramento stadium and a jump to the big leagues.

And it’s no secret, as rabid Sacramento fans are preparing viewing parties… and the team is gearing up for their moment.

“We’d be fools if we thought [the players] they don’t recognize motive and meaning,” Briggs said yesterday. – It’s our job [as coaches]to bring them back to the present and understand the details of what they need to focus on.”

Just a football match. But fans of both teams know there’s so much more to it.