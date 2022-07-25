David Trimble, Ulster War Peace Prize winner, dies at 77

LONDON – David Trimble, a former Protestant instigator who surprised many by overcoming a bloody sectarian divide in his native Northern Ireland to win high office, political honors and the Nobel Peace Prize, died Monday. He was 77.

His death was announced by the Ulster Unionist Party, which he led. The party statement, on behalf of the Trimble family, did not state where he died or give a cause, only saying that his death was after a “short illness”.

Mr. Trimble shared the prize with John Hume, a former opponent of the Roman Catholic Church, after the two men were instrumental in the American-brokered negotiations that led to the so-called Good Friday Agreement in 1998, officially ending three decades. struggle known as the Troubles, which claimed more than 3,000 lives.