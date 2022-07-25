David Trimble, Ulster War Peace Prize winner, dies at 77

LONDON – David Trimble, a former Protestant instigator who surprised many by overcoming a bloody sectarian divide in his native Northern Ireland to win high office, political honors and the Nobel Peace Prize, died Monday. He was 77.
His death was announced by the Ulster Unionist Party, which he led. The party statement, on behalf of the Trimble family, did not state where he died or give a cause, only saying that his death was after a “short illness”.
Mr. Trimble shared the prize with John Hume, a former opponent of the Roman Catholic Church, after the two men were instrumental in the American-brokered negotiations that led to the so-called Good Friday Agreement in 1998, officially ending three decades. struggle known as the Troubles, which claimed more than 3,000 lives.
“Trimble, more than any other union member, is responsible for ending the bloodshed that has rocked Northern Ireland for 30 years,” said a New York Times editorial in May 2005.
He then became Northern Ireland’s first minister in a regional assembly that had been created under the Good Friday Pact but was riven by controversy, often over the actions of the covert Irish Republican Army, which had fought for decades against both the British Army and Protestant paramilitaries.
Mr. Trimble’s political convictions were rooted in the unions’ desire for close ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of Britain. On the contrary, his opponents in the IRA, its political wing, Sinn Féin and other Catholic groups, sought to unite Ireland. Competing views of the future were inspired and deepened by enduring antagonisms and deep differences of faith and ideology.
Mr. Trimble’s links to the UK were such that when he stepped down as First Minister in 2005 after losing his seat in the British House of Commons, the lower house, he became a peer in the upper house of Lords, assuming the title of Baron Trimble. Lisnagarvey in County Antrim. He joined the British Conservative Party.
For most of his life, Mr. Trimble has worked in academia and politics, practicing law and teaching law at Queen’s University Belfast.
Some analysts have portrayed him as a shy, withdrawn person who mostly sits at home in his office and listens to the operas of Strauss, Verdi and Wagner. Critics said he could come across as aloof, clumsy and irritable, even short-tempered, with what The Times editors called “an unattractive personality.” But he preferred to pose as more of a pragmatist, albeit dry-witted.
“I am personally and perhaps culturally conditioned to be skeptical of speeches full of noise and fury, idealistic in design but impossible to execute; and I resist that rhetoric that replaces the vision of the ferry,” he said in his Nobel Prize. reception lecture in December 1998.
He added: “Instinctively, I identify with the man who said that when he heard a politician talk about his vision, he recommended that he consult an optician.”
But, especially in his early years, he was no stranger to the theatrical politics of gesture and defiance.
In 1995, for example, as a member of both the British Parliament and a member of the hardline Vanguard movement, he teamed up with the Reverend Ian Paisley, a fire-breathing anti-Catholic Protestant clergyman who led the Orange group. Order the Protestants to march through the Catholic Quarter in Portadown, west of Belfast. Afterwards, he danced a triumph jig with Mr. Paisley to celebrate passing that particular test.
However, in 1998 he came face to face with Gerry Adams, the former leader of Sinn Féin, in what would once have been an unthinkable and dangerous encounter for a union leader.
“He took a political chance by joining the process,” said Francis Seijersted, chairman of the secret Norwegian peace prize committee. The 1998 Nobel Prize states that Mr. Trimble showed “great political courage when, at a critical stage in the process, he defended the decisions that led to the peace agreement.”
The Nobel Committee said it hopes the Good Friday agreement “will inspire peaceful solutions to other religious, ethnic and national conflicts around the world.”
But in his Nobel Lecture, Mr. Trimble seemed to distance himself from that hope, expressing “quite serious reservations about the merits of using any conflict, not least Northern Ireland, as a model for studying, let alone resolving, other conflicts.” . conflicts.”
“I believe that understanding the unique, specific, and specific circumstances of any situation is the first necessary step towards solving the problems that arise in that situation,” he said.
William David Trimble was born on 15 October 1944 in Belfast to William and Ivy (Jack) Trimble. His father was a “mid-level official in the Department of Labor” and his mother was a clerk and typist in the same department, according to Mr. Trimble’s 2005 biography “On Your Own.” He was the second of three children.
As Presbyterians, the Trimbles’ ancestors were a “minority within a minority” of Protestants in Ireland until the partition and creation of Northern Ireland as a Protestant enclave in 1921.
He grew up in Bangor, Northern Ireland, a resort and suburban town east of Belfast, and attended school there before starting to work as a civil servant with the Northern Ireland Land Registry. He studied law at Queen’s University Belfast and received a rare honors degree that qualified him to become an assistant lecturer in property law there.
His first marriage in 1968 was to Heather McComb, who also worked in the land registry. The couple lost their twin sons at birth. In 1976 they divorced. Two years later, Mr. Trimble married Daphne Elizabeth Orr, and they had four children – Richard, Victoria, Nicholas and Sarah. His wife and children outlived him, according to British news outlets.
Increasingly involved in politics, Mr. Trimble held various positions in the 1970s and was initially associated with the right-wing Vanguard Unionist Progressive Party, a radical movement associated with the paramilitary group. He actively opposed the previous peace settlement, the short-lived Sunningdale Agreement, which was signed in 1973 and collapsed in 1974.
Mr. Trimble’s rise to political power coincided with a time of turmoil and bloodshed. The turmoil began in the late 1960s. In response, Britain sent in troops and in 1972 restored direct rule over Northern Ireland. By that time, more than 300 people had died in the riots.
“I would personally draw a line between violence and terrorism, but if we are talking about a campaign that includes demonstrations and so on, then a certain amount of violence may be inevitable,” Mr. Trimble said at the time.
In 1978, when the Vanguard movement collapsed, he joined the mainstream Ulster Unionist Party. In 1990 he was elected to the British Parliament in a by-election and left Queen’s University to pursue a political career.
Five years later, just after his parade with Mr. Paisley at Portadown, Mr. Trimble surprised many analysts when he was elected leader of the party. Almost immediately, he declared a willingness to bring communities closer together, breaking with decades of antagonism and drawing the ire of union hardliners by meeting with Roman Catholic politicians.
As negotiations began that eventually led to the Good Friday Agreement, Mr. Trimble fought hard to ensure that unions retain potential veto power in exchange for power-sharing with the Nationalists.
Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Trimble became Northern Ireland’s first minister, but his years in office were marked by controversy that triggered the suspension of the power-sharing caucus, designed to govern much of Northern Ireland’s government.
He went so far as to resign in July 2001 in protest at what he described as IRA intransigence on disarmament. But in November of the same year, he was re-elected to his post.
In 2005, as opinion changed in Northern Ireland, he lost his seat in Parliament and then resigned from his party’s leadership. The following year he was awarded a British peerage.
His voice continued to sound, although less frequently. Ahead of the UK’s exit from the European Union in 2019, he supported Brexit but disagreed with the Northern Ireland Protocol, an addendum to the agreement that placed Northern Ireland in an ambiguous place between the European Union and British jurisdiction.
“Personally, I feel betrayed by this,” Mr. Trimble wrote in The Irish Times. “I have made enormous personal and political sacrifices to convince the people of Northern Ireland of the benefits of the 1998 agreement.
He added: “Not only do I personally feel betrayed, but the majority of the trade union population in Northern Ireland also feels betrayed.”