David Ortiz was among the baseball legends inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Tony Oliva, Jim Cott, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Buck O’Neill and Bud Fowler joined the former Boston Red Sox greats in Cooperstown.

Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star for the Red Sox from 2003 to 2016. He was an integral part of helping Boston break the “Curse of the Bambino” and win their first World Series title in 2004 — the organization’s first title since 1918. Boston also won in 2007 and 2013. Ortiz was the 2013 World Series MVP.

Ortiz first started as a member of the Minnesota Twins. He played six years with the Twins but left after the 2002 season. Boston signed him in January 2003, and his career essentially changed.

After he appeared to be outcast by the Twins, Ortiz played another 14 years in Boston. He finished his career with 541 home runs, a .286 batting average and a .931 OPS. He will be one of the most feared hitters in baseball, be it the regular season or the postseason.

“If my story can remind you of anything, let it remind you that if you believe in someone, you can change their world,” he said at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. “You can change their future like many people who believed in me.”

Ortiz also became a major figure in Boston outside of the World Series championships. His speech at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 brought the city back together. He also touched upon this in his speech.

“We have some incredible memories. When I think of Boston, I definitely think of 2004, 2007 and 2013, after the city was rocked by the Marathon bombing. I’ve never seen a community bounce back and reunite like Boston.” He he said.

“When I think of Boston, I also think of the last game I played, standing on the field at Fenway Park. I felt like the whole city of New England and each of you was surrounding me and showing me everything. Your love. I’ll always be Boston, Boston, I’ll always be there for you. I love you Boston.”

Ortiz’s appearance in Cooperstown also comes two years after he was the target of an assassination attempt in the Dominican Republic. He had his gallbladder and parts of his intestines and colon removed in subsequent surgeries.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame with 77.9% of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Those voted by the Veterans Committee included Oliva, Cott, Hodges, Minoso, O’Neill and Fowler.

Oliva was a three-time batting champion and eight-time All-Star with the Twins from 1962 to 1976. He won the American League Rookie of the Year in 1964 — his first full season with Minnesota.

Cott is a three-time All-Star and 16-time Gold Glove winner. He played with the Twins 15 times in his 25-year career. He won the 1982 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hodges was a star for the Brooklyn Dodgers and led the New York Mets to their first World Series title in 1969.

Minoso was the first black player in Chicago White Sox history and the first Afro-Latino in the majors. He played 12 years for the White Sox from 1951-1957, 1960-61, 1964, 1976 and 1980. He was one of the first batters over 50 to get a hit. After age 50, he is 1-10.

O’Neal was a star in the Negro Leagues for the Kansas City Monarchs. He became a major advocate for the Negro Leagues after the integration of baseball and helped create the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fowler was one of the first African Americans to play baseball. He grew up in Cooperstown and played baseball in more than a dozen leagues. He also helped form the Page Fence Giants in Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.