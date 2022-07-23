New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

David Harbour He took to Instagram to let fans know exactly how he lost the weight for “Stranger Things” Season 4.

In the show’s fourth season, Harbor’s character, Jim Hopper, spends eight months doing hard labor in a Russian prison. The character’s condition required Harbor to shed some weight to make his scenes believable, and it worked, as fans were shocked to see him on screen.

Harbor began the post by saying that he decided to tackle his weight loss regimen because of the fan base and asked how he got so thin. He cites his trainer David Higgins and a strict diet as the reasons he can do it.

“My trainer @davidhigginslondon worked with me for 8 months for the transition, then another year to save it from the pandemic,” Harbor shared. “Everyone said it was a tough and exciting ride, changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof).”

The post included a series of pictures detailing his weight loss journey, the first of which was a “before and after picture of his split in the third season.Stranger Things,” and then in season four.

“I lost over 75 pounds. 265-270 in Season 3 and dropped to 190 when we shot,” Harbor explained.

After all his struggles to lose weight, Harbor got the role Santa Claus I think there will be a new movie this holiday season. He admitted in his post that losing weight for the fifth season wasn’t easy, admitting that the constant weight fluctuations weren’t good for him.

“I’m struggling to fight at a good weight where the trough ends in Season 5,” he said. “It’s not good for the whole up and down body, and I’ll have to give it up soon, but living in a different version of your skin for a while is a fun part of the job.”

The comments section below this post has been a very complimentary place for Harbour, as celebrities and fans alike have praised his efforts. Some commentators suggested that the actor looks like a good athlete with both body types and only works out to keep him healthy.

Many fans said they wanted to see more of his “Stranger Things” co-star Winona Ryder, naming the couple “Danonna.”

These fans will be disappointed to learn that Harbor is married… and not to Ryder, but to a British singer. Lily Allen. The two began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, dressed as Elvis.

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is currently being written and is expected to be released sometime in 2024.