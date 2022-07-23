David de Gea: “I hope we are much better. Became ashamed’

Dthe avid de Gea walks into room 1104 of the Ritz-Carlton in Perth, surveys the cramped surroundings, raises an eyebrow and continues to talk about topics such as the end of his Manchester United career, last season’s “embarrassment” and Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice after his decisive performance . Missed in the final shootout of the Europa League.

Conversation with the goalkeeper at the team’s hotel ahead of the last friendly match of the two-week tour of Thailand and Australia against Aston Villa on Saturday against Liverpool (4-0), Melbourne Victory (4-1) and Crystal Palace (3- 1), losing in the first matches to Erik ten Hag.

De Gea signed with Ferguson in the summer of 2011 and is the only member of the touring group to win the Premier League title. He also won the FA Cup and the League Cup, was United’s Player of the Year five times and made 487 appearances.

On 31 August 2015, the 31-year-old would have moved to Real Madrid for £29.3m had the fax arrived on time. But now De Gea is ready to sign with United until he retires.

“Yes, if possible,” he says. “If they let me stay, I will definitely stay. I am very comfortable, I am happy and I hope that before I leave we can win something else.”

De Gea has 12 months left on terms that see base wages of around £290,000 a week, with an option to extend for another 12 months. “I haven’t spoken to anyone yet. [about a renewal] but of course, he says. “Because I want to stay here for a few more years.”

United finished sixth last season, 35 points behind Manchester City, with De Gea frequently outspokenly critical of the team. He says: “We can’t do the same because it was a disaster. I really hope that we will play much better. It was very hard, sometimes embarrassing. Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes you have to feel pain to get up and keep going.”

It was De Gea’s lowest point at United. “Probably in the way we played,” he says. “How we missed the moments.”

Had the move to Real Madrid not flopped, the Spaniard’s resume could have featured the four Champions Leagues and three La Ligas the club has since claimed. But there are no regrets.

“No. I just think about Manchester,” says De Gea. “It’s my home. It’s a privilege, an honor to be at this club. It’s one of the best things in my life. To win or not to win, just being at this club means more.” than trophies. Of course we want to win, but representing United is more important than any trophy.”

José Mourinho, Ten Hag’s predecessor, argued that a goalkeeper voted the best player of the season (as De Gea was in four campaigns from 2013/14 to 2017/18) is bad because it signals his overwork and indicates a lack of success in the pursuit for trophies.

“Yes, I totally agree,” De Gea says. “It’s good for me. I love winning trophies, but I totally agree with what he said. It should be a striker, a midfielder – this season it will definitely be [hopefully] another player.”

David de Gea leads Manchester United onto the field ahead of their pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Perth. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

An optimistic note can be expected at the start of any manager. Ten Hag is United’s fifth player since 2013 and De Gea has been candid about why the Dutchman could be a United title contender if David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all failed since the last triumph nine years ago.

“I don’t know; we need time to see and you never know the future,” he says. “It’s just the beginning, but the players are working really hard, I feel energized, more focused. We’re just trying to prepare for the first game in the league.

“He [Ten Hag] very intense, everything he says is completely focused, 100%. He brings new things, thoughts, so we need to adapt to him, but we already show in those three games that we press high, we won the ball [this way]. We want to hold the ball, dictate, we want to lead the game.”

Ten Hag’s style is to build from the back, and there is a perception that De Gea can hardly do this because he is not very good with his legs. “If you watch my games with the national team or when we played with Sir Alex, you will see it,” he says. “I don’t need to show this to anyone. As always, I will be quiet, calm and try to show it to the team and play from behind.”

United will start the 2022-23 season hosting Brighton on 7 August before traveling to Brentford next weekend and visiting Liverpool on 22 August. De Gea is sure to be selected if he’s in good shape, but two seasons ago his automatic status was in jeopardy when a series of errors forced Solskjaer to give Dean Henderson a chance.

De Gea brushes it off. “Ever since I’ve been at this club, the guy who sits on the bench wants to play, wants to be No. 1. I always push myself, no matter who wants to be at my job.”

Henderson, now on loan at Nottingham Forest, finished this season as a first-team Premier League player, but De Gea reached the Europa League final. It ended in heartbreak in particular after he missed a decisive penalty, which resulted in United losing to Villarreal in the shoot-out 11–10.

De Gea says with charming restraint: “This season was not the best ending. But that’s life sometimes. It was a bit weird to take a penalty, but that happens in football.”

Ferguson at the final in Gdansk immediately consoled him. “Ferguson said, ‘Sometimes life is like this, it’s a penalty, that’s all. Of course, it was the final, but keep working and show your best next season,” says De Gea.

The dream is to claim more trophies. “One two Three [titles], try to win the Champions League. We have to fight for everything.”