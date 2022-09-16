New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A soccer legend David Beckham Huge queues of people lined up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and view her coffin on Friday.

While onlookers stood in line for hours, it didn’t take long for the onlookers to notice the 47-year-old. British symbolA baker boy wearing a dark coat and cap.

“Coming in at 2pm I thought it would be a bit quieter. I was wrong,” Beckham told the BBC. “All in the mind.”

Beckham also shared that everyone in line was there to “experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us.”

“So today is always going to be difficult, and it’s difficult for the country, it’s difficult for everybody around the world, because I think everybody’s going through it, and our thoughts are obviously with the family and everybody here today,” the former soccer star continued. “Receiving my OBE was a very special moment for me. I took my grandparents with me, who raised me to be a really great royal and royal fan, and obviously I had my wife. Well.”

According to a Twitter user, the star waited for more than 10 hours.

“My best friend’s mum has the whole thing directly in front of him and he queued for 10 hours just like her!” the person wrote on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth: King Charles, Prince William and Kate View floral tributes in ‘private reflection’

Another person in line wrote on social media, “The queue is now full of people trying to take a photo of David Beckham and actually forgot to move forward. “It’s crazy! I feel a little sorry for him, but he’s taking it really well. It almost made us forget that we had been in the queue for almost twelve hours.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

on the news of Queen’s deathBeckham took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late monarch.

“I am truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen,” he wrote. “What love and respect we have seen on the platinum jubilee of her service life. How devastated we all are today shows what she meant to the people of this country and the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us in difficult times. Till her last days. She served her country with honor and grace. This year will know how much she was loved. My thoughts and prayers are with us. royal family.”