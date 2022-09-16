type here...
David Beckham lined up for 12 hours while Queen...
Sports

David Beckham lined up for 12 hours while Queen Elizabeth II lay down

By printveela editor

Former soccer star David Beckham described his feelings for Queen Elizabeth II as he waited in line to pay his respects to the country’s longest-serving monarch, who died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Millions of people queued for hours as Elizabeth lay in state at Westminster Hall in London before her funeral began on Monday.

Beckham, wearing a blue hat and black coat, said he joined the queue at 2am local time and spent at least 12 hours in the queue along with others, giving his thoughts on the Queen.

“I thought coming at 2pm would be a bit quieter. I was wrong,” he said. “All in the mind.”

Beckham said everyone was lining up to “experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us”.

“So today is always going to be difficult, and it’s difficult for the country, it’s difficult for everybody around the world because I think everybody’s going through it, and our thoughts are obviously with the family and everybody here today,” he said. Said.

“Receiving my OBE was a very special moment for me,” he added. “I took my grandparents with me, who raised me to be a really great royal and royal fan, and obviously my wife was there too.”

