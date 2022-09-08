New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Rubin Report” host Dave Rubin blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the “worst” governor in America, claiming his “Democrat privilege” has allowed him to get ahead politically despite California’s woes. Rubin joined “Fox & Friends” to discuss how Democrats have benefited from this privilege despite poor policy.

Jesse Waters: Newsom’s green dream is a nightmare for most Californians

Dave Rubin: The United States has an extraordinary privilege. That’s actually the only privilege, I think, that really exists, which is the Democrat privilege. You can basically, as a democrat, do everything wrong, cause endless Disaster after disaster, whether it’s homelessness in Cali or drugs or failing schools or roads, environmental disasters, and you see yourself moving up the ladder. Like I said, he went from San Francisco to mayor to governor, and it looks like president will be the next stop.

