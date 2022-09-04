New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dave Grohl broke down in tears on stage while singing “Times Like These” at a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 53-year-old Foo Fighters frontman performed with his band at the star-studded event, which honored their late bandmate. He died unexpectedly in March At the age of 50.

“Times like this you learn to live again,” Grohl sang, clinging to the microphone as tears streamed down his face.

“Times like this you give and give again,” he continued, his voice over the last two words of the line.

18 times Grammy Award The winner stopped and wiped his face as the crowd cheered in support. For a few moments, he struggled to continue the performance before resting his forehead on the microphone and shaking his head.

Grohl collected himself, though he looked emotional. He began singing again before launching into the next uptempo part of the 2002 hit with his bandmates. The poignant moment was quickly shared in clips posted on Twitter by fans.

Saturday’s six-hour long concert also features an all-star lineup Dave ChappelleSome of the biggest names in music such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher and Travis Barker gathered to celebrate the late drummer’s life.

It was the first of two tribute concerts planned to honor him by the band’s surviving members and members of Hawkins’ family. The second concert will take place on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Proceeds from both concerts will be donated to the charities Music Support and MusiCares.

According to NME, Grohl opened the night with an emotional speech after the crowd started chanting Hawkins’ name, “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we gather here to celebrate our life, music and love. Dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins.”

“For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, laugh or dance or sing like he could.” A hit maker continued. “And for those of you who admired him from afar, I’m sure you all felt the same.”

Grohl added, “So tonight, we’ve gathered to bring you a huge night for a huge man with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and great inspirations.”

“So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and scream and make some noise, so he can hear us right now,” he added. “‘Cause you know what? It’s gonna be a long night, right? Are you ready?”

Hawkins died on March 25 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina Hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters’ scheduled performance at the Esterio Picnic Festival. Emergency services were called to the hotel after he complained of chest pains. He was unresponsive when they arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attorney general’s office in Colombia announced the next day that ten different substances had been found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including opioids, benzodiazepines, THC and tricyclic antidepressants. The official cause of death is yet to be released.

Besides being bandmates, Grohl and Hawkins shared a very close friendship. In his 2021 memoir “The Storyteller,” the musician called Hawkins “my brother from another mother, my best friend, the guy I would take a bullet for.”

Following his death, the band released a statement on Twitter saying, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”

“His musical spirit and contagious laugh will live with us all forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect during this incredibly difficult time.”

The band canceled all scheduled concerts to mourn the loss of Hawkins. Saturday’s concert marked the Foo Fighters’ first performance since Hawkins’ death.