New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

of Dave Chappelle The attacker is asking to be transferred to a mental health program.

Isaiah Lee, 23, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday with attorney Chelsea Padilla, a deputy public defender, the Post reported.

According to the outlet, prosecutors plan to file a motion opposing the plea and a hearing is set for Aug. 23.

California Mental Health Diversion The program allows a person charged with a crime to complete a mental health program, such as counseling, that could lead to the charges being dismissed.

Dave Chappelle’s show at the Minnesota venue was canceled hours before the gig following criticism

“When (the public defender) argues that someone lacks full capacity, that person is usually sent for an evaluation.” City of Los Angeles Deputy Attorney Giselle M. Fernandez said.

“They take mental health classes and they’re in ‘diversion’ for a period of time. And if they complete the diversion, the case can be dismissed if they successfully do the mental health diversion. There’s a lot of things involved. There’s got to be an evaluation and there’s got to be a motion and the judge will grant it. should.”

Lee attacked the comedian while Chappelle was on stage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Lee Four misdemeanor counts Battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to a stage area during a performance, and act of delaying an event or interfering with a performer.

Dave Chappelle defends JK Rowling, Dobby special ‘The Closer’ on Netflix: ‘Gender is a reality’

Police said at the time that Lee was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade when Chappelle was attacked during the Hollywood Bowl show.

Lee told the Post in a jailhouse interview that he was “triggered” by Chappelle’s anti-LGBTQ+ jokes and Will Smith slaps Chris Rock “Inspiration” for him at the 2022 Oscars.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted to know what he had to say,” Lee told the outlet. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should first think about having his material curated by people he can influence.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Digital recently spoke with fellow comedian Gabriel Iglesias about Chappelle’s comedic style. The Minnesota show was canceled Hours before the event begins.

“At the end of the day, I’m a comedian, he’s a comedian,” Iglesias said Monday night at the annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium. “The ability to express ourselves creatively and through words on stage — that’s one of those things that sometimes goes well, sometimes it doesn’t.

“At the end of the day we all want to do good.”

Some of Chappelle’s jokes about the transgender community have caused backlash. “The Closer,” in the chapel Controversies surrounding gender identity are discussed And continues to defend his right to artistic freedom despite massive setbacks.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Some comics are political, some comics are controversial, some are right in your face, and everybody does what they do,” Iglesias continued. “At the end of the day, it’s important to be able to say what we have to say on stage to get our art, our message across.”

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.