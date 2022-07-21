New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dave Chappelle He reportedly teased protesters outside the First Avenue Club, where he was originally scheduled to perform, but canceled at the last minute and moved to a nearby venue at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday night.

The comedian wondered if a crowd gathered to protest his performance would “still be out” at the historic venue downtown, where he was not allowed to perform his set, but the local Star Tribune reported that the crowd had left by curtain time. called

Chappell, 48, He told the crowd he thought the decision to move the show was “devastating” and urged fans to support the iconic nightclub, which is famous for being Prince’s hometown venue, as well as performing in the movie “Purple Rain.”

“This is an important place for our culture,” he said, via the Tribune.

Dave Chappelle’s show at the Minnesota venue was canceled hours before the gig following criticism

He was set to perform a routine on First Avenue on Wednesday, but a setback caused the show to be canceled at the last minute. Chappelle has been at the center of controversy over her Netflix program “The Closer.”

“Tonight’s Dave Chappelle show at First Avenue has been canceled and is moving to the Varsity Theatre,” the announcement said.

“To the staff, the artists, and our community, we hear you and we’re sorry. We know we hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We’re not just a black box of people, and First Ave isn’t just a room, it’s our walls. We understand that is beyond meaningful.”

Trilogy of Performances in Minnesota The debut was announced on Monday and tickets for the first show sold out within minutes on Tuesday. But some fans of the popular downtown venue voiced their opinions against the comedian, eventually leading to the show’s cancellation.

Dave Chappelle defends JK Rowling, Dobby special ‘The Closer’ on Netflix: ‘Gender is a fact’

“The Closer,” in the chapel Controversies surrounding gender identity are discussed And continues to defend his right to artistic freedom despite massive setbacks.

First Avenue’s Twitter feed exploded with comments condemning Chappelle’s decision to allow the comedian to perform after announcing the new shows.