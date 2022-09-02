Dave Chappelle says Will Smith ‘did thirty years of being the perfect man’ before he was slapped with an Oscar

(CNN) On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle made a shocking assessment Oscar’s slap was heard around the world.

Chappelle is in the middle of a joint comedy tour with Chris Rock, who was slapped by actor Will Smith while performing on stage at the Academy Awards in March.

“A lot of people forget who Will Smith is,” Chappelle said on stage at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, according to the British news outlet. telegraph . “Then 10 minutes before he got his biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.”

Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the film “King Richard”. But his victory was overshadowed by his behavior that night protested By Academy and Smith A 10 years ban From Academy programs.

“Will spent 30 years portraying the perfect guy and he ripped off his mask and showed us that he’s just as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappell said. “Whatever the outcome… I hope he never puts on his mask again, and lets his true face breathe…. I see myself in both men.”

