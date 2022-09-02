type here...
Entertainment Dave Chappelle says Will Smith 'did thirty years of...
Entertainment

Dave Chappelle says Will Smith ‘did thirty years of being the perfect man’ before he was slapped with an Oscar

(CNN)On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle made a shocking assessment Oscar’s slap was heard around the world.

Chappelle is in the middle of a joint comedy tour with Chris Rock, who was slapped by actor Will Smith while performing on stage at the Academy Awards in March.
“A lot of people forget who Will Smith is,” Chappelle said on stage at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, according to the British news outlet. telegraph. “Then 10 minutes before he got his biggest award… he acted like he was back in Philadelphia.”
    Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the film “King Richard”. But his victory was overshadowed by his behavior that night protested By Academy and Smith A 10 years ban From Academy programs.

      Chris Rock says he was asked to host the Oscars again
      “Will spent 30 years portraying the perfect guy and he ripped off his mask and showed us that he’s just as ugly as the rest of us,” Chappell said. “Whatever the outcome… I hope he never puts on his mask again, and lets his true face breathe…. I see myself in both men.”
      Read on
      A representative for Chappell confirmed the Telegraph’s report. CNN has reached out to representatives for Rock and Smith for comment.
      Chappelle made the comments at the first of three shows as part of his UK tour. They have two back-to-back dates at London’s O2 arena this weekend, with additional dates scheduled across Europe.
          According to The Telegraph, Rock addressed the slap by joking that Smith “hit me on a bullsh-t joke, which is the nicest joke I’ve ever told.” The Times of London.
          In July, Smith opened up about the incident in a video he posted InstagramHe said he was “deeply sorry”.

