New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dave Chappelle started Chris Rock and Kevin Hart His own show in Minnesota was canceled due to community backlash when he made a surprise appearance Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden on their “Only Headliners Allowed” tour stop.

The 48-year-old comedian Hart Hart joined his friends on stage in what Hart called “the best moment of my career,” Chappelle was reportedly greeted with thunderous applause, and walked out to Radiohead’s “Karma Police.”

“I had to get in here,” Chappelle told the crowd, via TMZ , “No matter what you read in the news, I’m fine and I appreciate the support.”

Less than a week ago, the comic faced renewed scrutiny for booking a show at Minneapolis’ famed First Avenue, canceling the show hours before taking the stage due to public backlash from Chappelle’s transphobic jokes he made. Netflix special, “The Closer.”

“I can’t explain it…I can’t find the words…Know that last night was the true definition of an ‘EPIC NIGHT,'” Hart admitted on Twitter, sharing some images from the packed show in midtown Manhattan. .

“I love my brothers more than words can describe. What we did to the Garden will never happen again …. Last night we made history!!!!!!!!”

Ticket holders were excited to see their favorite legends on stage and took to Twitter with high praise for the performances.

“Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle Nothing short of legendary on the same stage at MSG. Honored to testify,” @Callistusss wrote.

Comedians defend Dave Chappelle in wake of canceled Minnesota show: ‘No one should censor’

Another fan raved about “comedic history” and compared it to watching a larger-than-life comedian perform. Late Lakers are great “Kobe Drops 80.” Bryant scored 81 points – his highest scoring game – against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“Anyone who saw Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart at MSG last night was so lucky it’s hard to fathom,” tweeted Ben Gilbert. “That’s like seeing a Kendrick and J. Cole show and the surprise opener is Drake.”

One supporter captioned the show as “EPIC!!! #MSG…opening comic….Dave Chappell you can’t be serious!! OMG so many laughs…even better than you could have ever imagined! Thank you..for an absolutely EPIC event.”

Dave Chappelle’s show at the Minnesota stage was canceled hours before the gig following criticism

Chappelle had accidentally made waves earlier in the week when he was scheduled to perform on First Avenue on Wednesday, but the show was moved three miles away to a smaller venue at the Varsity Theater after he was met with violent protests. A sixth exclusive with Netflix, which was released in October. His performance was announced on Monday and tickets for the show sold out within minutes.

Comedian Flame Monroe, who is transgender, told Fox News Digital that freedom of speech is vital when it comes to protecting the “safest place” on earth — the platform.

“When I grow up, I want to be like him, because guess what, the show must go on,” Monroe said. “I don’t want to be censored as a comedian. I say some funny things on stage that are funny, that make you think, but also teach you that I’m human.”

Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada told Fox News Digital, “The comic stage is their sanctuary. We have to protect the First Amendment. We can’t dilute it. We have to be able to laugh at ourselves.”

Comedian Natalie Cuomo told Fox News Digital that “nobody should be censored” and that people should be able to speak freely, especially after they’ve already been booked to perform.

Dave Chappelle, post-Netflix controversy, declares he has no worries about cancellation: ‘I love it’

“The stage is already known,” she said. “It’s not like he released something new after they booked him. It’s already on Netflix. It’s already available to the public. And canceling a show like that at the last minute is very unacceptable to me.”

Cuomo added: “It empowers me to say what I believe because I want to go further with how I feel. I don’t think it’s right to limit what people say. I think there should always be a place for that no matter what your beliefs are. No one should be censored. Dave Chappelle never I don’t think he is promoting violence and anyone who says that is an exaggeration.”

with Artistic freedom on the line Dani Zoldan, owner of Sand Up New York, emphasizes that people can laugh when and how they choose.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“People need to step into the spotlight and be who you want to be. Straight, gay, trans, non-binary. I wish everyone the best,” he said. “Everyone should be what they like, at the same time, you can’t tell people what they can and can’t say, if you don’t like what someone is saying, don’t support them. Move on with your life. Worry about yourself.”

In “The Closer”, Chappell discusses Controversies surrounding gender identity And continues to defend his right to artistic freedom despite massive setbacks.

A new Netflix comedy special from Chappelle was released under the radar earlier this month, focusing on a speech he gave at his alma mater after rejecting an offer to rename the theater.

His lecture at Duke Ellington School of the Arts The primary focus of the show was “What’s in a Name” in Washington, DC, November, where he recalled how students reacted to offensive jokes he made in “The Closer” and how he had to defend his tone. For him, but future generations should be able to express their own opinions.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.