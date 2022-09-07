Davante Adams ‘almost died’ with Derek Carr when the two were teammates at Fresno State

Davante Adams is expected to win a Super Bowl now that he’s reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both are already battle-tested on the field. Playing at Fresno State And broke five school records between the two of them. But they have a fear that overshadows anything they’ve experienced on the gridiron.

“We almost died together,” the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver ESPN said in a cover story Published on Tuesday.

Adams was referring to the time in college when he went whitewater rafting with his quarterback on the Upper Kings River in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. With them were Carr’s girlfriend, Heather Neal (who is now his wife) and a guide, Ryan Soares.

For Adams, come from a community It was once known as the murder capital of the country. The experience is completely new.

“We’re not running a whitewater raft in East Palo Alto,” he said.

The trip started off smoothly before the crew fell into disrepute Banzai Hole, which ranks high up to Class IV, is known as the hardest whitewater rafting course on a scale ranging up to Class VI. There is also a 75-foot rock face.

Instead of following the number one rule of whitewater rafting — keep paddling — Adams and Carr froze and left all the manual work to Soares and Neal. One after another fell from the raft and howled for air, but all were safe.

“After we cleared the boat, we talked on shore, one more time, about how important it is to never stop paddling,” Soares said. “Since then, they’ve been the best paddlers I’ve ever had.”

Carr was adamant that Adams would join him after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers. When Adams and the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s divisional round playoff game, the quarterback was ready to make his move.

“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I texted him the other day. I couldn’t help it.”

The Raiders, under new head coach Josh McDaniels, begin their march to the Super Bowl on Sunday when they open the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers.