Daughters of man killed after escaping prison on Vancouver Island sue Corrections Canada

The family of a 60-year-old postal courier who was found dead at his home in Metchosin, British Columbia after escaping from prison at a nearby minimum security facility in 2019 is suing Correctional Services Canada (CSC) alleging it’s not true . does not follow its own policy on how to treat and respond to two prisoners.

The plaintiffs, Calla and Jessica Payne, daughters of Martin Payne, are seeking damages and expenses from CSC for the loss of their father.

” [plaintiffs] suffered severe psychological harm, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and sadness over the loss of their father,” the lawsuit, which was filed earlier in July in British Columbia’s Supreme Court, said.

None of his claims were proven in court. The CSC has not yet responded to this, but has told the media that it is aware of it.

Payne was fatally attacked after prisoners escaped

In July 2019, James Lee Bush and Zachary Armitage escaped the William Head Institute in Metchosin, about 30 minutes west of Victoria, bypassing a fence at low tide.

The two had previously been transferred to William Head in Metchosin, a minimum security prison, from the Medium Security Penitentiary in the Mainland Mission.

James Lee Bush and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man from Metchosin, British Columbia. The crime is alleged to have taken place while they were on the run after escaping from the William Head Institution. (West Bank RCMP)

Bush, who was in his 40s, was serving an indefinite sentence for second-degree murder and assault. Armitage, in his early 30s, has been convicted of crimes including aggravated assault and robbery with violence.

According to the police, the couple was found and arrested almost two days after the escape.

However, a few days later, Martin Payne, who lived about eight kilometers from William Head, was found dead in his home, and his car was found in the Victorian suburb of Oak Bay. Bush and Armitage are alleged to have fatally attacked Payne.

Bush and Armitage were later charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with his death. Their trial is due to begin this fall.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit by Payne’s daughters alleges that his death could have been avoided if the CSC had not handed Bush and Armitage over to William Head from the start. It states that the pair should never have been reclassified as low risk, which would have allowed them to be at William Head.

It also claims that the CSC failed to properly supervise the inmates at William Head and should have done more to warn the public of their escape.

The lawsuit states that the morning after their escape, the CSC posted a tweet saying the prisoners had escaped and that the agency was working with police to find them.

“Careless, reckless and controversial”

“A direct and predictable consequence of CSC’s violation of the standard of care was that [inmates] escaped from William Head’s establishment and fatally attacked and harmed Mr. Payne [plaintiffs]”, says the suit.

” [inmates’] The escape from William Head on July 7, 2019 was the result of operational decisions made by the CSC and its staff that were negligent, reckless and contrary to CSC policy.”

In November 2019, Bush and Armitage pleaded guilty to escaping custody and were sentenced to 12 months in addition to their already serving sentences.

They were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Martin Payne in June 2020.