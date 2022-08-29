New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the effects of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago this week.

The daughter of the first American killed in combat in Afghanistan tells Fox News Digital that people should remember him not as a “headline on the news” but as a trailblazer who volunteered first and “did what he felt he needed to do there after 9/11.” was

Alison Spann made the comments about her father, Johnny “Mike” Spann, as military families across America prepare for the 1-year mark of America’s tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mike Spann, a CIA officer, died shortly after being interrogated in an Afghanistan prison in November 2001. John Walker Lind An Islamic militant known as the “American Taliban” was arrested for joining and supporting a terrorist organization in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

“I think my father got a lot of attention because he was the first American killed after 9/11, and for me, I’ll never know Mike Spann as an adult, I’ll always know him through the lens of a 9. one-year-old boy,” Allison Spann said. told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“I’ve heard so many stories about him from his friends, from his colleagues, from my family, and I don’t want people to remember him as the headline in the news, you know, ‘Mike Spann, First Casualty, or Mike Spann, CIA. After 9/11 The first officer was killed,” Spann added. “I think I want people to remember the kind of person he was.”

Spann says her father described himself as an “action person” and his time in Afghanistan reflected that.

“When the United States was attacked, he was one of the first to volunteer to go to Afghanistan and do what he felt needed to be done,” she said. “And I think there’s something to be admired about someone who when the going gets tough, or when the time comes, they willingly, selflessly, step up and do something like that.”

Spann, who now works as a news anchor and reporter for WLOX in Mississippi, says it’s “heartbreaking” to see how life is returning after a year in Afghanistan. The Taliban regained power .

“I think it’s the same reality that ended up in Afghanistan today. When I lost my father at nine, I never thought we’d be in this war until I was 30, but to see it end in such chaos was really heartbreaking,” she told Fox. told News Digital.

“There are still allies in Afghanistan … these are people who risked their lives and the safety of their families to help us in our time of need while serving in Afghanistan,” Spann said. “And it’s really heartbreaking to see that we’ve essentially abandoned them. I can’t imagine what we look like on the world stage.”

Spahn also expressed concern about the restrictions the Taliban impose on women. She says she felt deprived of her independence after her father’s death in 2002 after a trip to the war-torn country.

“I didn’t even want to go at first. I was scared, because you can imagine going to a country where not only was my father murdered, but I thought it was full of 9/11 attackers,” she said. “But what I experienced there was completely different.”

“I experienced very humble and grateful people, and I had the opportunity to visit a women’s shelter and an orphanage, and the orphanage was full of children who had lost both their parents to the Taliban and Al Qaeda,” Spann told Fox News. Digital. “I went to a women’s shelter and heard stories of how these women lost their arms from the simple act of going to the grocery store or the market without a male family member. They were so grateful. They just kept saying, ‘Thank you, thank you for what Americans are doing here. , saying thank you for your father’.

“This trip completely changed the way I thought about Afghanistan, and to look back at 9-year-old me, to see these kids who lost everything at the hands of the Taliban, and to hear these women’s stories, to come back knowing that,” Spann said, is “heartbreaking.”