A database of resumes and other personnel information on members of the Biden administration reveals his education department’s ties to unions, liberal think tanks and his own campaign for the presidency.

According to resumes kept in America First Legal’s (AFL) “Wok Wagon” database, more than 20 Department of Education political appointees worked on the Biden administration, while many worked for other Democratic candidates for president, such as Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris or Peet. Booty gig.

Resumes in the database also show the department’s ties to liberal think tanks such as the Center for American Progress and teacher unions such as the National Education Association.

AFL attorney Andrew Block said the resumes in the AFL’s database “represent a real revolving door between academia, the dark money nonprofit world and administration.”

“Not a complete lack, but a very severe lack of real-world experience, private sector experience,” he told Fox News Digital.

Gene Hamilton, who sits on the AFL’s board of directors and served as counsel to the Justice Department’s attorney general during the Trump administration, said there is a lack of background checks on political appointees in the department. Education.

“The biggest takeaway I had… was to notice the similarities and the threads of the people who are in charge of policy at the DOE, right now, and there’s really a lack of any kind of scrutiny of any of these connections and the backgrounds of these individuals. Advancing policies that affect every child in America,” he said. told Fox News Digital.

Sen. Block also highlighted the number of appointees who have previously worked on political campaigns for Biden’s opponents, including Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, noting that those campaigns were to the left of Joe Biden.

The AFL’s “Woke Wagon” database includes background information on Biden administration staffers, in an effort to provide transparency and highlight what many of those who work in the administration have Wacky and radical ties to. The database is public-facing, searchable for resumes and other employee information.

