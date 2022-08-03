Data shows cyclist injuries in Canada rose in first year of pandemic

Hospitalizations due to cycling injuries in Canada increased by 25 percent during the pandemic, according to the Canadian Institute of Health Information.

CIHI, a non-profit organization that tracks hospitalizations and emergency room visits across the country, reported last week that between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, the total number of hospitalizations for injuries in Canada decreased, but the number of hospitalizations for about cycling injuries has increased by more than 1000.

According to Tanya Khan, Clinical Administrative Database Manager at CIHI, this trend is seen in all jurisdictions, regardless of age groups and genders. The only exception was Saskatchewan, where there was no increase in cycling-related hospital admissions.

“While our data does not reflect exactly why this happened, it is possible that some public health measures had an impact,” she told CBC News Tuesday.

Many indoor recreational activities have been closed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and Canadians have been advised to practice social distancing. Bicycle shops reported strong sales and many cities opened temporary bike lanes during the boom.

“People still wanted to spend time outdoors and they might have tried new activities like cycling that they might not have necessarily tried in the past and that could lead to an increase in injuries,” Khan said. .

Alberta saw a 37% increase in hospitalizations due to cycling injuries. The province’s 813 cycling-related hospital admissions represent about 15% of total hospital admissions across Canada.

There is no difference in the data between patients who are transferred from one institution to another or re-hospitalized, so the numbers do not reflect the number of people with cycling injuries, but only the number of visits and hospitalizations.

“Face to the Ground”

Brent Bush was one of thousands of Canadians who sustained a cycling injury during the pandemic.

Bush said he started cycling more frequently in 2020 to lose weight, and one July morning, a car driver collided with him while riding between sidewalks in his north Edmonton neighborhood.

“I saw a car approaching, got ready to hit and bang. Went over the steering wheel and crashed face first into the ground,” he said on Tuesday.

Brent Bush fell face down after a car hit his bike in July 2020. His injuries, which took him to the hospital, were minor. (Presented by Brent Bush)

Police officers who arrived at the scene told him that both he and the driver were at fault for the collision, as he was driving on the pavement and the driver did not check before passing through the intersection.

Paramedics took him to Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert, where he received stitches on his thumb.

Bush said he now drives more carefully. He bought a helmet right after leaving the hospital and no longer rides on sidewalks.

Physiotherapists treat cycling injuries

Giri Srinivasan of InStep Physical Therapy at Edmonton Center said he noticed an increase in clients with cycling injuries in July 2020.

He said many people buy new or used bikes because they are unhappy with the public health measures and want to spend time outside.

Giri Srinivasan, a physiotherapist who owns InStep Physical Therapy in downtown Edmonton, says he started noticing a spike in cycling injuries in July 2020. (Presented by Giri Srinivasan)

He said most of his clients with cycling injuries have injured their necks, shoulders or backs, but some have stiff thumbs or knee problems.

Srinivasan said visits to his clinic for cycling-related injuries remain high. He suspects aspiring cyclists have become more adventurous over the past year and have begun experimenting with mountain biking.

“They gained confidence and wanted to do more,” he said.

Steven Sindrik, a physiotherapist at the Reach Sports Physical Therapy Clinic in south Edmonton, said rider behavior is likely another contributing factor to the rise in cycling-related injuries.

“Vehicles don’t necessarily watch and watch cyclists,” he said.

Of the 140 cyclists involved in accidents or fatalities last year, nearly 70% were hit by drivers when they obeyed the rules and had the right of way. according to the City of Edmonton.

Sindrik suggested that Alberta’s fewer protected bike lanes compared to other provinces may be one reason why Alberta is seeing a sharper increase in bike injuries.

Other sports injuries

CIHI’s Khan said there has also been an increase in ATV and skateboard-related injuries across the country. She said the number of injuries associated with other sports, including ice hockey, skiing and snowboarding, has decreased.

“This was probably the result of public health measures, but we cannot see the data,” she said.