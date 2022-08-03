Data ‘fragments’ fail to identify Dutchman as Amanda Todd extortionist, defense says

The computer data “snippets” given by police cannot link the Dutchman to the harassment and extortion of British Columbian teenager Amanda Todd, his lawyer says.

Joseph Saulnier, representing Aidin Coban, began his closing arguments Tuesday afternoon by telling a British Columbia Supreme Court jury that they should only convict his client if they are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that he is guilty.

“There is limited information that you can extract from a piece of data, especially in remote space,” Saulnier told jurors. “In fact, there was often evidence that these fragments or files were obtained from somewhere else.”

Coban pleaded not guilty to extortion, stalking, contacting a young man to commit a sexual offense and possession of child pornography.

Crown attorney Louise Kenworthy concluded her case earlier in the day by stating that there was a “treasury of information” linking Coban to Todd’s harassment and extortion.

But the main problem with the trial, Saulnier told jurors, is that the identity of the person behind the messages and the extortion cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

During the trial, Koban’s defense did not provide any evidence.

Amanda took her own life on October 10, 2012 after posting a video on YouTube stating that she had been blackmailed by an online predator. (TELUS Originals)

“Even if you find that Mr. Coban is probably guilty, it’s not enough. There is no reasonable doubt about that,” Saulnier said.

According to his lawyer, there was “a lot of evidence” in court that Coban repaired computers and replaced hard drives, some of which he received in the mail.

“I think that might explain some of the devices he owns,” he said. “If he’s a computer guy working on these devices and fixing them, there’s a connection, they’re in his bungalow.”

He warned jurors against the Crown’s use of the term “sex extortionist”, calling it “advocacy”.

At the start of the trial two months ago, the Crown told jurors that Todd had been the victim of a persistent online “sexual extortion” campaign for three years before her death at the age of 15 in October 2012.

“I won’t use that term,” Saulnier said. Koban is not accused of sexual extortion.”

“All Roads Lead to Mr. Coban”: Crown Attorney

Crown attorney Kenworthy said earlier Tuesday that while the evidence against Coban was circumstantial, two devices seized by police linked him to the Port Coquitlam teenager.

“All roads lead to Mr. Coban,” Kenworthy told the jury as she walked them through evidence found on two devices she said showed they were being used by a Dutchman.

“He is the man who committed these crimes. There are no other reasonable conclusions.”

The police officer testified in court that he found evidence that several of the accounts used to extort Todd were linked to two devices seized by Dutch police when Koban was arrested in January 2014.

Kenworthy told jurors that a letter from his job and bank statements bearing Coban’s name were also found on one of the devices.

She also said that a Skype account linked to another alias used to stalk Todd was active on a device at Coban’s home just minutes before he was arrested.

Facebook records show that the “KelseyMeowz” Skype account was run by the same person using the pseudonym “KelseyRain2” who previously contacted Todd, she said.

“So what does that mean? This means that the user “KelseyMeowz” was at that computer at the time. What time is it in Dutch time now? “Mr. Coban is Kelsey Meows. Mr. Coban is Kelsey Rain2.”

Kenworthy told jurors that they did not need to accept all or even most of the Crown’s findings to be convinced that Coban was the perpetrator of these crimes.

“This is a clear case.”