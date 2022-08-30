Data centers, backbone of the digital economy, face water scarcity and climate risks

Enlarge this image toggle signature Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Data centers are popping up all over the world to process the flow of information from the expanding network of devices that are ingrained in people’s lives and economies. Managing this flow of digital information is big business. It also comes with hidden environmental costs.

For years, data center companies have faced scrutiny of the massive amounts of electricity they use to store and move digital information such as email and video. Now the US public is starting to pay attention to water, which many facilities require to keep from overheating. As with cooling systems in large office buildings, water in data center cooling towers often evaporates, leaving behind salty wastewater, known as blowdowns, that must be treated by local utilities.

This dependency on water poses a growing risk for data centers as the need for computing resources increases dramatically as climate change exacerbates drought. According to the data, about 20% of data centers in the US already rely on watersheds that are experiencing moderate to severe stress due to drought and other factors. co-authored article last year Armand Shehabi, Research Fellow at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

However, relatively few companies have expressed a desire to speak publicly about this issue due to the fact that it still receives little attention. Sustainalytics, which assesses environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, recently said he looked at 122 companies who manage data centers and found that only 16% disclosed information about their water risk management plans.

“The reason why there is not much transparency, to put it simply, [is] I think most companies don’t have a good history here,” says Kyle Myers, vice president of CyrusOne, a data center company.

The problem comes down to a major trade-off that companies face when trying to keep data centers cool, Myers said. They can either use less water or use more electricity. Or they may use less energy and consume more water.

“Water is very cheap,” Myers says. “And so people make the financial decision that it makes sense to consume water.”



Enlarge this image switch title Andrew Selski/AP

Andrew Selski/AP

In addition to their own cooling needs, data centers rely on power plants, which often require a lot of water to run.

Rollback already appears

There are approximately 2,600 data centers in the United States, many of which are clustered around Dallas, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Los Angeles. report for 2021 US International Trade Commission.

Overall, a medium-sized data center consumes about 300,000 gallons of water a day, or about the same as 1,000 US households, says Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Shehabi. Their direct on-site consumption ranks data centers among the top 10 water users in America’s industrial and commercial sectors.

Water is “front and center [the industry’s] radar, of course,” says Todd Reeve, CEO of Business for Water Stewardship, which works with companies on water issues.

Recently, some data center companies have faced opposition from local residents and water conservationists. In 2015, the city of Chandler, Arizona, adopted a resolution allowing officials to reject requests for new water uses if they don’t fit with the city’s economic development plan. And in 2019 Google agreed to limit the use of groundwater in South Carolina after two year fight with local groups who expressed concern about the depletion of aquifers.

Companies are “developing tactics and strategies, in some cases changing their ideas and plans about where they will operate or where they will build data centers, in large part due to emerging water issues,” says Reeve. However, he said, many companies will not talk about their activities, partly because “this is a new and upcoming issue, [and] our knowledge of water stress is evolving very rapidly.”

Companies say they are looking for solutions

The effects of the worsening drought are being felt throughout the global economy. Rivers that serve as important trade routes in Europe are drying up. Factories in China are closed to save water and electricity. And US businesses that depend on water from the Colorado River could face supply cuts due to years of drought.

“Which sector will receive water? [is] will water be a priority? So I think it will be more and more important to take these types of considerations into account in the future,” says Kata Molnar, water expert at Sustainalytics.

Among those wanting to have a say in the data center industry are some of the world’s largest technology companies.

Google, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta all stated that by 2030 they will be replenishing more water than they consume. Approaches being considered include working with local water utilities, more efficient use of water by data centers, and less water-intensive cooling methods.

“Minimizing water use, ensuring transparency of our water data, and restoring water in regions of high water stress are key elements of our water management program,” the Meta said in a statement. The company says most of its data centers reduce water consumption by using outside air for cooling.

Some experts say that in addition to using new technologies, companies can reduce their environmental footprint by building data centers in areas with lots of water. For now, however, real estate decisions seem to be primarily dictated by where customers are located.

“When we build, we look at the availability of electricity and water,” says Myers of CyrusOne. “But I don’t think we’re close to a world where we’re just going to settle down in an area where there’s no natural [business] advantage for data centers.”

As long as this is the case, the industry will have to invent ways to solve a problem that is only getting worse. In the next decade, according to Myers, “water will rule.”

Reeve of Business for Water Stewardship insists companies prepare accordingly, albeit behind the scenes in many cases.

“I think there’s more to it than just what meets the eye,” says Reeve. “There’s a lot of innovation out there that just isn’t fully disclosed or made available to the public.”