Entertainment 'Das Boot' and 'Air Force One' director Wolfgang Petersen...
Entertainment

‘Das Boot’ and ‘Air Force One’ director Wolfgang Petersen dies at 81

By printveela editor

-

2
0
(CNN)Wolfgang Petersen, the Oscar-nominated director of films such as “Das Boot” and “Air Force One,” died Aug. 12, his spokesman, Michelle Bega of Rogers & Cowan/PMK, told CNN. He was 81 years old.

Peterson, a German filmmaker, earned his career-high accolades for the 1981 World War II epic “Das Boot,” but his career is littered with films that hold a special place in the hearts of cult action moviegoers.
After writing and directing the 1984 children’s fantasy film “The Never Ending Story,” he went on to make action films with some of the biggest stars of his era, such as “In the Line of Fire” (starring Clint Eastwood and Rene Russo). , “Outbreak” (with Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman and Russo) and “Air Force One” (with Harrison Ford and Glenn Close).
    In Oaths, he continued the trend with “The Perfect Storm” with George Clooney and “Troy” with Brad Pitt and “Poseidon.”
      “Directing Wolfgang on ‘Air Force One’ is a special memory,” actress Glenn Close said in a statement to CNN. “Although the script was thrilling and incredibly intense, I still remember laughing a lot, especially in the scenes around the giant table in the war room.”
      Peterson, she said, would set up a remote-controlled camera that could move around, enabling him to film all the actors, and Peterson would signal to them when they were being filmed.
        “You knew the camera would stop on you because of his hilarious direction while setting up a shot. He would point at us and say, ‘Acting…acting…no acting…no acting…acting. . . aaaacting!'” she said. recalled. “He didn’t waste anyone’s time. I remember a man joy of living Who was doing what he loved to do.”
          Peterson is survived by his wife Marie Antoinette, son Daniel and two grandchildren, his spokesman said.

