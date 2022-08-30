‘Darkest place I’ve ever been’: John Wall admits to having suicidal thoughts in past two years

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has played in just 113 games over the past five seasons, missing all of the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. His mother died of breast cancer in late 2019 and his grandmother died during the pandemic.

“The Darkest Place I’ve Ever Been,” The The Los Angeles Clippers guard said at a charity event. “At one point I thought of committing suicide.

“I mean, tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing, my grandma passing a year later, all this in the middle of Covid and at the same time, I’m going through chemotherapy, I’m sitting next to my mom on the couch next to her wearing the same clothes for three days. I took my last breath.”

Wall got help from family and friends and sought the help of a therapist.

“A lot of people say ‘I don’t need help. I can get it anytime,'” he says. “But you have to be honest with yourself and find what’s best for you.”

He added: “My team, the mother of my children, is great. My two boys are my inspiration. I look at everything and I’m like, ‘If I can get through this, I can achieve anything in life.’ And I don’t want to brag about it. Everybody goes through something. We all go through times. No one understands it’s easy. But I don’t think a lot of people can get through what I’ve been through. And I want to be back on top where I want to be and the fans still want me to play. To see that wanted, to have support from my hometown – this important period means a lot.”

Wall reached a buyout with the Houston Rockets in the offseason and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. He is expected to be an important player on a Clippers team with championship expectations with Paul George, a healthy Kawhi Leonard and coach Ty Lue. George recently said Wall “looked really good” in offseason workouts.

“We had the opportunity to do a mini-camp in Santa Barbara a few weeks ago and it was scary,” Wall said. “But I don’t do all the talking, I let the game do the talking when I get between those four lines.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which offers confidential support 24/7 by dialing 9-8-8.