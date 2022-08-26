‘Dark Winds’ Actor Helps Indigenous Students Get Into Film Industry Through College

Dan McMaster, dressed in a dash vest and ready to be dragged through the air on ropes for a course of tricks, eagerly volunteered to go first. For the past three months, they have been the first to volunteer to participate in every class exercise.

“I wanted to get the best out of it. Whatever it is, any time someone needs a volunteer, go first,” McMaster said.

McMaster is one of 15 students at the Counting Coup First Nations Film Academy at Old Sun Community College in the province of Siksika, southeast of Calgary. The program launched in June and is designed to train Siksika Nation members aged 18 to 30 in the basics of filmmaking, acting and stunt work.

Actress Jessica Matten co-founded the program along with other film industry professionals. It has been offering a course for Indigenous youth in various forms for many years, but this is the first time it has been offered as part of a post-high school curriculum. During the summer, she invited several guests to classes, including makeup artists, directors and stylists.

A student is studying stuntmen at the Counting Coup Film Academy. (Terry Trembat/CBC)

Matten said she wants to give indigenous youth the opportunity to work in the film industry and “be leaders in the community.”

“I will always be there when I can, as present as I can, but really my goal is to pass the baton to them,” she said.

Matten, a member of the Red River Mestizo Cree and the Mestizo Nation, has worked in television and film for 20 years. She has played roles in TV series such as Tribal, The border — starring Jason Momoa — and Black stone. She is currently filming Dark Winds on AMC, produced by Robert Redford and George R. R. Martin.

Upon completion of the program, students will be accredited by the Directors Guild of Canada and certified by the International Theater Workers Alliance (IATSE), which represents film and theater professionals worldwide.

“Everyone works together, everyone has their own role”

Susan Solway, chairman of Old Sun Community College and Siksika Nation board member, said the film academy was originally supposed to be a two-week pilot program, but it soon turned into a three-month course. So, Solvay said she would like it to continue.

“The amount of technical stuff they’ve learned and experienced here has really helped them grow within themselves and hopefully they can now see themselves in those roles, whether it’s working in the industry or creating their own,” Solvay said.

McMaster definitely sees his future in film. They said that the course came to them at the right time. At the start of the program, McMaster was in the first months of recovery from alcohol addiction after losing his mother three years earlier.

“You know, I really wasn’t going anywhere. And to be honest, I spent many years wishing I could die because my mom died and so I wanted to die too,” McMaster said.

Dan McMaster is one of 15 students at the Counting Coup Indigenous Film Academy. McMaster plans to make a documentary with his friends next summer. (Terry Trembat/CBC)

Beyond everything they learned, McMaster said the biggest lesson was connecting filmmaking with their culture.

“Making films is very similar to Blackfoot life. Everyone works together, everyone has their own role, everyone helps everyone,” they said.

McMaster will finish the program with his classmates on Monday, and next summer they plan to make a feature-length documentary about the traditional Blackfoot lifestyle with friends next summer.

“Now that has put me on the path… I have stories to tell and this is the best way to tell them.”