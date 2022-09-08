New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Giants Wide receiver Darius Slayton A 53-man roster was made, but it took a pay cut to make it happen.

Slayton agreed to take a pay cut from his scheduled $2.5 million salary, the league minimum agreed to of $965,000, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Slayton, Entering his fourth NFL season , was ruled out of practice on Tuesday, fueling rumors that he would be released. But Slayton is reportedly in talks with Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

“Yeah. He’s talking to Joe. Business stuff,” head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday, via the NY Daily News. “There’s the football stuff, it’s the business side of it. So the guys ironed out with his representatives and Joe, and he’s here today. It’s good to have him back.”

Slayton is behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard on the wide receiver depth chart. He had his lowest production in 2021, catching just 26 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

In his rookie season. Slayton led them all Giants wide receivers in receiving yards (740) and touchdowns (8).

“I play football,” Slayton said Tuesday. “That’s my job. It’s what I do for a living. I do it well and plan to do well this year.”

“Maybe I’m a good football player,” Slayton said when asked what he wanted to prove in a contract year. “I think I’ve shown it in the past, but I’m looking forward to showing it again. I’m showing that I’m a better player than I’ve ever been.”

The Giants open the regular season Sunday in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.