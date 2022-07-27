New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard opened training camp on Tuesday with some news.

He didn’t want to be called Darius Leonard anymore.

The three-time All-Pro linebacker, who turned 27 on Wednesday, said he’s been called Shaquille his whole life and now it’s time to go back. His full name is Darius Shaquille Leonard.

“I’ve gone by Shackle my whole life. My mom calls me Shackle. My friends and family call me Shackle,” Leonard said. via FOX59. “I never went near Darius. Only at school or when I was causing trouble.”

He said he kept some things to himself on advice from Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises Mack Jones at start of training camp: ‘He’s made tremendous strides’

“He said, ‘The best advice I can give you is to keep your mouth shut and your ears and eyes open.’ I just came in and wanted to work, so I went with it,” he said.

“I love being called Shackle. Hate being called Darius. I understand it’s hard, but I’d love it if you all tried to call me Shackle or Dee or Maniac and not Darius.”

Leonard was physically unable to perform (PUP) to begin training camp after back surgery in June.

He is entering his fifth season with the Colts. He was a Pro Bowler in each of the first four seasons of his career.