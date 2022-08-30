New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Danny DeVito He recently gave fans a play-by-play of his nude scene in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

DeVito appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with fill-in host Nikki Glaser and talked about No Boundaries while promoting his new series “Little Demon.” In the interview, Glazer asked him “It’s Always Sunny” “Broken” his boundaries.

“I love it. You know, I love doing that,” DeVito said. “You say, ‘Get out of bed naked, I’m there.’

DeVito is referring to a sitcom episode where he hides in bed to listen to his former employees say anything about him. In the end, his character Frank appears out of bed with nothing.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Fans Slam Netflix for Removing Blackface Episodes

“Okay, I’ll do that,” DeVito recalls thinking after first reading the script.

“Then you get there and come on set… it’s also a party so there are 50 people you don’t know. You don’t think about it, you know what I mean,” he recalled.

DeVito revealed that he wasn’t completely naked when the scene was filmed.

“You can’t come out in front of 50 people you don’t know with your wanger hanging out,” he explains. “So, they put a little cap on it.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

He explained that the make-up team applied oil to make him sweat profusely.

“So now you’re waiting for your cue and you’re going to slide out of this thing naked like a halibut,” DeVito continued.

The whole situation is as funny as you can imagine as even co-star Kaitlin Olson once forgot her line while trying to film the scene.

“Somewhere on YouTube there’s this great thing where Kaitlyn forgot to say her line. It’s like she’s looking right at me,” he said in the interview.

“Like a big blob of fat,” he added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s always sunny in Philadelphia” Longest-running live-action sitcom in history. The TV show premiered in 2005. Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson star in the sitcom alongside DeVito.

Season 15 of the show premiered on December 1, 2021. The series has run for at least 18 seasons so far.