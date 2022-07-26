closer
Danny Amendola, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement Monday after a 13-year career as a wide receiver.

Amendola was an undrafted free agent in 2009 when he joined the St. Louis Rams. He played four years with the Rams before joining the Patriots and helped the team win two championships with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

He will bounce from 2018 to 2021. He played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans before deciding to leave this week.

Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

He tweeted a video highlight package of his career, saying, “It wouldn’t be any other way.”

A standout at Texas Tech before turning pro, the 36-year-old played in 163 games. He caught 617 passes for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Amendola told ESPN he is pursuing other interests, including a potential move to broadcasting.

Danny Amendola #89 of the Houston Texans adjusts his helmet against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

He is the latest player to retire from the Patriots’ dynasty.

Edelman retired before the start of the 2021 season, and despite teasing Brady about joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, he stayed on the sidelines.

Brady initially said he was going to retire from football at age 44 earlier this year after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. About a month later, however, he revealed that his competitive spirit had matched him and decided to give it another go for his age-45 season.

Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots watches the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL in June. Until now, Brady has pushed back on speculation that he would return to the Buccaneers if called up. Whether it’s Tampa or elsewhere, the last stop on his NFL journey is Canton, Ohio and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

