New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Daniel Medvedev certainly wants Novak Djokovic to play the US Open later this month – at least to see another match of the Serbian’s legendary rival against Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, for now, cannot play the US Open because the government prohibits foreign travelers from entering the United States unless they are vaccinated against the coronavirus. With the CDC recently changing guidelines for infected people, some wondered if the rules would change for players like Djokovic, who recently won another major at Wimbledon.

Medvedev recently asked Djokovic if he wanted to compete at Flushing Meadows.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Yeah, sure. I can’t do anything. The government makes the rules, so I don’t know if it’s really going to change,” Medvedev said, via Tennis365.

“If you ask me, I’d be the decision maker, I’d definitely like Novak to play. I like it when the best players in the world are in the tournament.”

He said he would love to see Djokovic and Nadal square off again. Nadal has 22 Grand Slam titles while Djokovic has 21 Grand Slam titles.

Nick Kyrgios’ success and consistent success ‘will be incredible for tennis,’ says John Mesenro

“But, for government rules, he can’t be there, well, everyone still tries their best and tries to win. [the] US Open.”

Recently, tennis legend John McEnroe told Fox News Digital that it was “BS” that Djokovic can’t play for now and that he expects the rules to change over time.

“Well, first of all, I think it’s BS. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. My personal opinion is, because I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve had a booster shot, it’s up to the individual,” McEnroe said. “If I were him, if I wasn’t him, he’d win a lot more majors than me because he dug his heels in and found gear that very few people in any sport find, so that’s part of what makes him great, he sticks to his guns. He is perfectly qualified to make the decision.

“That guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He’s very careful about everything he puts in his body. So, it’s very frustrating for us to sit here and watch an LAFC soccer game at this point. And he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated. It’s really unfortunate, but it’s Really the current rules with the government. I don’t agree with it but that’s how it is at the moment.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Medvedev defeated Djokovic last season.