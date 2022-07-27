New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic finally has a release date. A film about a comic singer, played by “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe Available to stream on Roku from November 4, 2022.

Roku Channel posted the movie’s poster on Instagram with the caption, “Daniel Radcliffe is weird. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory Stream for free on November 4. Only on Roku Channel.” The poster features Radcliffe posing with his back to the camera, dressed in a red suit and holding an accordion at his side.

“Weird: The Yankovic Story” also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Dimento and Quinta Brusson as Oprah Winfrey. The film also stars Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents. Yankovic was heavily involved in the production of the biopic and co-wrote the film with Eric Appel, who directed the film.

Why did Emma Watson leave ‘Harry Potter’ movies?

In a March 2022 interview on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Radcliffe spoke about his experience first landing the role. In the interview, Radcliffe talks about how he never met Al before he was elected Act in his biopic. Radcliffe said, “When I first talked to Al, I was like, ‘I’m really excited about the idea that I’m going to be cast with you, but why would I?’

Emma Watson, Emma Roberts Break Silence on ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Mixup

Radcliffe said that 13 or 14 years ago, he was on the Graham Norton Show and sang a comedy version of Tom Lehrer’s song “The Elements” in front of Colin Farrell and Rihanna, who were guests on the show. Radcliffe said, “Al saw it and thought, ‘This guy’s probably going to get it.’ Radcliffe also said that after taking on the role, he took accordion lessons with Yankovic.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Along with the upcoming biopicZ2 Comics also announced that “Weird Al” Yankovic’s graphic novel “The Illustrated Al: The Songs of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” is coming in May.