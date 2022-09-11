Daniel Craig and Glass Onion Cast Bring Killer Instinct to TIFF Red Carpet

Three years later, Daniel Craig’s brooding private detective returns to TIFF with a new mystery.

Powerful cast Glass Bow: Mystery of Knives took to the red carpet in Toronto on Saturday for the premiere of their long-awaited Netflix movie – and many were thrilled to be in the big city for the occasion.

“I’m just happy to be back in Toronto,” Kate Hudson told CBC’s Eli Glasner. “It’s so crazy – I haven’t been here in such a long time!”

glass bow is a continuation of 2019 Get the knives — detective in the spirit Clue or an Agatha Christie mystery. Director Rian Johnson has reunited with Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc for the sequel, an eccentric private detective with a Southern accent and killer instinct.

But you won’t find any spoilers here: Johnson has been known to keep quiet about the plot and characters in an attempt to keep a secret for an agitated audience.

The only known details about the film are that it is set in Greece, where the new characters are involved in a sordid crime – starring Craig, Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Katherine Hahn and Jess Henwick. , all of which took to the carpet on Saturday.

WATCH | The cast of Glass Onion talk about Toronto on the TIFF red carpet:

“With such a great cast and brilliant Rian Johnson, it’s a lot of fun, it’s just – it’s a pleasure and a privilege,” Craig said.

There was no doubt about working with Johnson, who directed the 2017 film. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2012 LooperLeslie Odom Jr. said.

“He kicked it out of the park at first by introducing the kind of yarns that people love,” Odom Jr. said.

“From generation to generation, people have loved this kind of storytelling, it engages the audience and it’s a lot of fun. So the chance to build on what Ryan and Daniel started was a very easy yes for me.

For his part, Johnson said he enjoys working with actors – and here he got the cream of the crop.

“When people like Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jess Hennik come to you, it becomes like choosing a dessert from a buffet,” Johnson said.

Janelle Monáe wore a layered, onion-like dress that they said was inspired by the film. glass bow took them to the next level as performers, Monet added.

“I left there bolder, wiser, a better actor and a better person,” Monet said. “It was just such an experience.”

Canadian reunions and Letterkenny References

Edward Norton wearing a t-shirt with a maple leaf logo and the phrase “Furda” – a reference to his “favorite Canadian TV show”. Letterkenny said he was excited to work with Johnson on Get the knives continuation.

“It’s not that I don’t enjoy paying homage to the old-fashioned Agatha Christie style, but I think Ryan did it – by taking these things and weaving them in a modern integration, he really gave us a great new detective story and a new set of themes that I think in this one in particular, many people will smile upon recognizing,” Norton said.

Edward Norton wears a maple leaf logo t-shirt with a reference to the Canadian TV show Letterkenny at the premiere of Glass Bow: Knives Out in Toronto on September 10, 2022. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Katherine Hahn and Hudson were excited to reunite in Toronto where they started their careers together in 2003.

“We were shooting How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days here,” Khan said. “Partly in New York and a lot in Toronto, and that was my first film. So it was so crazy, such a crazy reunion, to come back and do it after so many years, to be here with her again.”

Hudson expressed a similar sentiment: “Reuniting with Katherine was one of the great things about it for me because we started our careers together,” she said.

Jess Henwick, best known for her roles in The game of thrones as well as Star Wars: The Force Awakenssaid she was new in town.

“This is my first time in Toronto, my first time at TIFF,” said Jess Henwick. She, like Odom Jr., has not yet seen the film: “So I’ll just be there, like everyone else!”