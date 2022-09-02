New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Daniel has become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm strengthened, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and higher.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Additional strengthening is expected, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Daniel has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is currently not a threat to land

The system was about 900 miles west of the Azores and moving east at 3 mph.

There are no coastal warnings or watches in effect and the storm does not currently threaten any land.

Forecasters predict that the storm will move over the open Atlantic Ocean in the coming days.

Daniel comes during an eerily quiet hurricane season in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring tropical waves in the Caribbean and Atlantic

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told The Associated Press that for the first time since 1941, an unnamed storm has passed through the Atlantic between July 3 and late August.

In the eastern North Pacific, Tropical Storm Javier formed.

As of early Friday morning, it was about 236 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Javier has sustained winds of 40 mph.

It is moving northwest near 10 mph and is expected to increase in speed by early Saturday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Cyclone season begins around September 10 and extends through November 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.