Danger! retaining Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings as co-hosts

Danger! gives himself two answers to the question of who will host the protracted quiz – Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Bialik and Jennings have been constantly changing hosts since Mike Richards left the show due to controversy after a short tenure as replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

Executive producer Michael Davis said Wednesday that Bialik and Jennings have been signed “to host the show.” Danger! Forward movement.”

“In Mayim and Ken we have two outstanding hosts at the start of their Danger! hosting careers that connect with their own unique fan bases, new fans and traditional Danger! viewer”, Davis said in an online statement.

Jennings, for all time Danger! champion, and actor Bialik (Call me Kat, The Big Bang Theory) were among the guest hosts who replaced him after Trebek’s death from cancer in 2020. Although these works were considered as tryouts, last summer the job unexpectedly went to then-executive producer Richards.

Hosts won’t constantly “flip”

At the same time, Bialik was given the role Danger! Sony as host of prime-time series and spin-offs, including a new college championship. This was seen in part as an attempt to appease fans, who complained that the change in guest hosts seemed like a publicity stunt and that the job belonged to Richards all along.

But Richards quickly quit the show after reporting his past incautious and offensive comments on a podcast. Jennings and Bialik took over hosting duties as far as their schedules allowed.

Davis detailed how the work-sharing plan will work when the show’s new season begins in September.

Jennings, who also Danger! consulting producer, will open the season and host a Tournament of Champions featuring past winners including Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach and Ryan Long. During this period, Bialik will host Celebrity Danger! on ABC during prime time.

“When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is for her to host a couple of new tournaments as well as Danger! National College Championship” and everything else that she Call me Kat will allow with Danger!Davis said.

“We know you value persistence, so we won’t be constantly switching hosts and will keep you up to date with the hosting schedule,” he said.

Danger! enjoyed remarkable stability under Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons.

Davis said that Bialik and Jennings “love and respect this institution of the television program”.