New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Jeopardy!“The show has found its new co-hosts in Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, the show announced Wednesday.

The two, who had been guest hosts since October, were named permanent replacements for the late Alex Trebek.

“Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @mismay! We couldn’t be more thrilled,” the show’s tweet announcing the news said.

Last month, the show’s executive producer Michael Davis told Variety, ”We’re expecting a hosting announcement very soon.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants criticized for missing Taylor Swift clue: ‘Shut down the whole show’

In addition to naming permanent hosts, the show is launching three new programs, including a topical weekly podcast. “Inside Jeopardy!” Hosted by game show producers.

“The fact is, we have a lot of ‘Jeopardy!’ We always knew we needed multiple hosts for the franchise and have many plans for the future, and we’re very grateful that Mayme and Ken stepped in and put the show in a position to succeed.” Davis said in an official statement. “And it succeeded.”

According to Davis, viewership for the show increased to 27 million viewers per week this past season, which “Most Viewed Entertainment Show“On TV.

“Both Maim and Ken are extraordinarily talented and just lovely human beings,” Davis continued. “They support the crew and each other. They love and respect this organization of television programming. In turn, the crew and I are honored to work with them.”

Trebek’s tenure on the game show spanned 37 seasons. After a long time The battle with pancreatic cancerAn 80-year-old man died in November 2020.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The search for a replacement for the legendary host proved difficult, a Rotation of guest hosts These include Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Bialik and Jennings until August 2021, executive producer Mike Richards tapped for the show.

After that announcement, Richards’ Past comments on the podcast resurfaced and contained sexist comments. He resigned less than two weeks after taking the post.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

Bialik and Jennings were reintroduced to the hosting rotation in August and September, respectively.

New episodes of the game show will air on Thursdays.