new “Jeopardy!” Hosted by Ken Jennings Fans took to Twitter this week to accuse two contestants of unfairly judging their answers during Wednesday’s show.

“Wow, @jeopardy solved? Why is Luigi allowed to correct himself, but Harriet isn’t?” A viewer He wrote on Twitter.

At the show, reigning champion Luigi de Guzmán answered “Constant” when first shown John Constable’s painting.

“Tell me again?” Jennings, who is only in his first official week as host, asked De Guzman.

“Excuse me, who is the constable?” He replied, which Jennings accepted.

The category is “Cons”, meaning every answer starts with “Cons”.

However, later in the show, when contestant Harriet Wagner answered “Angela Leguin”, the fantasy author of “Always Coming Home”, before attempting to correct her answer to Ursula Leguin, she was interrupted by Jennings.

“No,” he said, before allowing De Guzman to give the correct answer.

“Yes, Harriet, you remember her name was Ursula, but when you began to correct yourself I began to rule against you,” explained Jennings.

Many fans on Twitter disagreed with his claim.

“Not a fan of the verdict against Harriet tonight and a free ride for Guzman…Ken Jennings is partial and not a good moderator. Can’t watch anymore,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said, “I’m not happy with how #KenJennings is allowing some people to correct themselves and not others. Also partial answers shouldn’t count as class instead of class action.”

“Wow, Jeopardy – Why is there no specific time to answer? “Harriet answered Ursula’s revised answer as quickly as she had allowed Luigi to correct his response from Constant to the constable a few minutes before,” said a third.

De Guzman called De Guzman’s victory an “unfair runaway” at the end of the fourth show.

“#Jeopardy Why did Ken Jennings allow one contestant (male) to change the wrong answer, but judge against another (female) even though she answered correctly under the time limit? Tonight’s episode was unfairly run away because of that ruling. Double jeopardy final answer.”

Another fan claimed the verdict was misogynistic.

“That was totally unfair and Ken Jennings (and the ‘judges’) were totally wrong not to give her a proper answer. Is there #bigotry from #Jeopardy? Absolutely!”

“Ken, you hit it big! Luigi was wrong! Harriet was right, just in time!” Another giggled.

However, others have not been phased out.

“So comforting and happy to have @Ken Jennings behind the Jeopardy host podium, it’s the way the world should be,” one fan wrote.

The second praises the host. “Ken! You’re really good at hosting Jeopardy!! Glad you did it with Mime, she’s great too! Keep it up and thank you for keeping Jeopardy on the level it is with Alex!”

Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” Champion, and actress Mayim Bialik were named as permanent replacements Alex Trebek In the month of July. Trebek died of cancer in 2020 after hosting the show for more than 37 years.