Clue Taylor Swift on “Jeopardy!” Three contestants were left stumped on Wednesday night’s show.

Contestant Matt Mierswa picked up a clue in the “Title That Completes the Rhyme” category for $400, and it just happened. Must be Swift-related.

“And I was like oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, you gotta stop, can’t you step on my gown?” Host Ken Jennings reads a clue card.

“I really wish it was Johnny [Gilbert] Reading these,” Jennings responded when Mierswa couldn’t answer. “It’s ‘You Need to Come Down’ by Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift Performs ‘All Too Well’ at Tribeca Festival

Fans immediately jumped on Twitter and complained about not recognizing the contestants One of Swift’s most popular songs.

“None of the dangerous contestants got a Taylor Swift clue, shut down the whole show,” one user wrote.

“Everybody who gets on #Jeopardy obviously has a crown in my book, but I can’t calm down when there’s a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue,” added another.

“A way no one knows?!?!?” A user said.

However, not everyone watching from home knows the correct answer.

“Wow @May be dangerous A “small” category with complete rhyme. I’m too old to get a question too @taylorswift13,” one user wrote.

Mierswa still came out on top “Jeopardy!” episode duringHis winnings totaled $26,644.