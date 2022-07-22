New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Whitney Carson is fighting her own battle in her debut season on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Carson, 28, shared with People magazine that weeks before she arrived in Los Angeles in 2014, she almost lost her “dream” opportunity when she was diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

“I finally got this call that will skyrocket my career,” she told the outlet. “This is my dream.”

Before she knew it, the world was turned upside down here.

“All of a sudden I’m diagnosed with melanoma and I’m like, ‘This is fine. I can still go on the show,'” she said of the season she starred alongside Cody Simpson.

The “DWTS” vet says she’s “embarrassed” to reveal her diagnosis because she wants people to think she’s healthy.

“I think the only thing that bothers me is that I’m an athlete and I have to be healthy and fit around everything. I have to do all the right things to be an athlete, so it’s embarrassing for me. ‘Yeah, I’m sick. I’m literally sick,'” she said. said. “The producers don’t know. My partner doesn’t know. I wanted people to think I was perfectly healthy.”

For Carson, there’s no way she’s going to miss her chance, and she dances before the doctors clear her.

“I walk into rehearsals my first day, and I’m going full force,” Carson said. “The doctor didn’t clear me for any active anything. I decided to do it anyway, because how can I not? It’s my dream. So I go, I do the whole routine. I’m like, ‘My foot feels so sweaty. I sweat so much. This So weird,’ and I looked down and my white tennis shoe was full of blood, just full of blood. My stitches were open. I had to wrap my foot every week of the live show. So, if you look back at the videos, my left foot was wrapped in gauze. will be.”

Diagnosed with skin cancer at 19, Carson credits her use of tanning beds in high school as a contributor. Both of her parents are also melanoma cancer survivors – genetics play a role in melanoma.

“I haven’t stepped foot in a tanning bed since I was diagnosed, which was 19,” she says. “I didn’t step in it.”

Carson is now a collaborator with EltaMD Skin Care on their “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” campaign, which helps raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and promotes sun exposure.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, take preventative measures to keep their 1-year-old Kevin Leo McAllister safe from the sun by applying sunscreen from an early age.