“Dancing with the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber ended their relationship After four years of marriage.

Us Weekly reported the news Of Wednesday’s split, a source told the outlet that they “have been separated for several months. Neither of them are wearing their wedding rings and are living separate lives.”

Both the professional dancers have been away from their social media pages recently and there has been a lot of speculation about the breakup.

The details proposal was Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough

They first got together in 2011 but broke up a few years later in 2014. They rekindled their relationship and Farber asks Slater to marry him In 2016, he performed live on the telecast of “Dancing with the Stars”.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. I love you so much,” Farber said before getting down on one knee. The couple tied the knot officially after two years in March 2018.

The two initially met when they were dancers in Broadway’s “Burn the Floor” and later both became professional dancers. “Dance with the Stars.”

A source told Us Weekly that the two will “continue to work together as professional dancers” on the show after their split.