“Dancing with the starsPro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares what it was like when the war broke out in Ukraine and what he is doing to help his homeland.

Although born in Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy, who holds US citizenship, was in Ukraine earlier this year when Russia launched its attack. The dancer worked as a judge on the Ukrainian version of “Dancing with the Stars” at the time.

Chmerkovskiy documents his experience in Kyiv when the war first broke out in February. He often updates his fans and his outlook on the world Instagram is going live To document his witnessing.

“When all this happened. I had an agenda of trying to film something or, you know, I was gathering social media or whatever it was,” Chmerkovskiy explained to Fox News Digital. “I’m a little bit like, you know, I have no other way to say … I’m scared. You know, I … I just want to go home, you know, it’s crazy. What are we doing?”

Although many people have been in violent situations before, no one can imagine what it would be like to live in war because “nobody is used to wartime” and “it’s hard to understand a little because it doesn’t make sense to the average person.”

Arrested as suspicious, he decides to leave A Russian spy Because he could not enforce the law with his proper documentation. He recalls fearing for his life and feeling like “no one is safe.”

“Someone grabbed me by the hand, and they suddenly – they dragged me into the building. And I was under arrest because I couldn’t present the documentation right away,” he said. “I realized it wasn’t without purpose. Last night, under the hotel I was in, they told me they were like a Russian spy cell … So, the next morning, everything escalated.”

Chmerkovskiy said he was often asked why he chose to flee rather than defend his country.

“That’s not my country. It’s very clear about that. It’s been better in the United States for almost 13 years. And I’m proud of that,” he said. “It’s hard for me to feel like I’m turning my back on Ukraine.”

He and his brother Val Chmerkovskiy Born in Ukraine, but left in 1994 as a teenager after living through the country’s struggles after the fall of the Soviet Union. He said the latest experience brought back very painful memories for him and his parents.

After reuniting with his wife and son in Los Angeles, Chmerkovskiy started a charity called Baranova 27, named after the street where he grew up before his family’s decision to leave Ukraine. The organization collects and distributes clothing, medical supplies and hygiene equipment to those in need.

Chmerkovskiy recently announced his decision to partner with cryptorealism artist Dawood Rustey in an effort to auction off one of Rustey’s paintings. War in Eastern Europe To raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

“We found out that there was this gentleman, this artist, who was in Iran and through the revolution and because of what he was imprisoned for. His artistic views And all that, he now reaches out and says, ‘Look, what I want to do to help Ukraine, because I understand,'” Chmerkovskiy explained.

Chmerkovskiy explained to Fox News Digital that he had no prior knowledge of Roostei before partnering with him.

Rooste recounts his experience Living in a war zone Stating his specific goal for this piece, he has been inspired on several occasions to use his art to support certain charities.

“I like to use my work when it can have a real impact – by encouraging the viewer to think deeply and engage with a particular topic, to consider alternative perspectives and to see beyond what is readily grasped,” Roostei explains. “With this piece I want to spread a message of peace and hopefully help others understand what the Ukrainian people are going through and donate the proceeds from the sale of this painting to Maxim’s charity to send more immediate aid. Good.”

The artist called Chmerkovskiy a “kind, genuine person,” adding, “It was an honor to work with him.” Chmerkovskiy, he said, was able to “get a deep understanding of what the needs were” because he was “from Ukraine.” Ukrainian people And best practices to help them.

Chmerkovskiy discussed his IVF journey with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, revealing that she had suffered multiple miscarriages, making this year even more painful for the couple. He stated that his son Shai has been his “anchor” during these difficult times.

Switching gears, he discussed the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” premiering this month on Disney+.

“I have to give respect to the place that made me and gave me a platform, so I will always be a supporter,” he said. “I wish them, you know, a great season. I think Disney+ is a great partner. And, you know, I’m expecting everything that this new product is going to be this season.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is set to premiere Disney+ September 19.