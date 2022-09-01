New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Another bites the bus stand.

“Dancing with the stars“Pro Lindsey Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah — at least for now.

Cusick, who appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball trophy in the show’s 25th season, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make “one of the toughest decisions.”

The dancer, who lives with her husband and daughter in Utah, cited her priorities as being tied to them, and although they had “exhausted every option” to take the job, it wasn’t in the cards.

Her announcement comes hours after another pro, Sharna BurgessShe also announced on her Instagram stories that she “made a really tough decision not to do the season.”

Other pros, including Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson and Cheryl Burke, wrote Burke on Cusick’s departure, writing, “Love you Linds and miss you already.”

Sean SpicerHer leading partner from season 28 wrote, “It’s been an honor to be your partner. I’ve seen every day how caring, patient and kind you are. The show has gotten better for you and now Sam and Sage have you full time.”

Both Cusick and Burgess have left the door open for a return to the show, with her revealing that she will be transitioning to the show “in some capacity” this season. Disney+ from ABC.

Cusick wrote to her followers, “This doesn’t mean the end for me and DWTS… I can’t wait to watch this next season of DWTS and watch all my friends dance, I’m going to be the biggest fan girl!”

Initial leaks While the cast of Season 31 has already sparked outrage online with fans, many are not interested in the number of stars selected for the next round of competition.