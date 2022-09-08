type here...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ new season to include Selma Blair, Wayne Brady and more

By printveela editor

(CNN)Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars” will include a platinum recording artist, a Real Housewife, a bachelorette and an accomplished actress with multiple sclerosis.

And fan favorites pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louie Van Amstel are returning.
The new cast of the hit ABC dance competition was announced Thursday.
    • Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniela Karagach
    • Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber
    • Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson
    • “Good Morning America” ​​contributor and WABC-TV New York weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke
    • TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio With partner Mark Ballas
    • Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) with partner Artem Chigvintsev
    • Country star Jesse James Decker with partner Alan Burston
    • TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater
    • Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winner “CODA”) with partner Britt Stewart.
    • Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) with partner Pasha Pashkov
    • Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) with partner Coco Iwasaki
    • “Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis Van Amstel
    • Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) with partner Peta Murgatroyd
    • Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko
    • Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong
    • Gabby Winde (“The Bachelorette”) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
      Blair’s announcement, in particular, sparked conversation on social media as she shared her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis and her stem cell transplant in the documentary, “Introducing Selma Blair.”
      Ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will serve as judges, and Tyra Banks will be joined by new co-host, actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro.

