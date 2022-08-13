Dana White Says UFC Fighters Are ‘Paying Their Dues’ Jake Paul hits back

It seems like the UFC has increased fighter pay ever since, Jake Paul There will be a thorn Dana Whiteside of

UFC president White was asked how much the promotion pays its fighters A recent Q&A with GQ. By now, not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for boxer-turned-YouTuber Paul to respond.

Almost as famous for his criticism of Paul White and his crusade to get UFC fighters paid more for what he’s done in the boxing ring so far, which includes two knockouts and one of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Former Bellator and ONE Championship Champ Ben Askren.

White told GQ that fighters always want more money, but the UFC’s fighters “get paid what they deserve.”

White’s argument was that boxing overpaid its fighters, and this led to a major decline in the sport’s popularity — right around the time the UFC began its rise.

Jake Paul: Boxer Dana White has offered UFC contract terms to fight Conor McGregor

More: Jake Paul tells UFC’s Dana White that Tyron Woodley ’embarrassed your whole company’ after KO

Stay up to date:Sign up for our sports newsletter now!

The UFC’s elite fighters do well for themselves, and champions and a select few earn a percentage of pay-per-view buys. The UFC also has a post-fight bonus structure and fighters are paid per bout from the UFC’s apparel deal with Venom based on a sliding scale. And the company has long offered discretionary bonuses outside of fighters’ contractual pay.

But at the lower end of the UFC pay scale, new fighters typically start out earning $10,000 for showing up and $10,000 for winning. From there the rate increases, but builds too slowly, some argue.

The payment question, not surprisingly, has White on the defensive.

“If you don’t like it, there’s a simple solution to this problem,” he told GQ. “Start your own MMA company – no barrier to entry. Knock yourself out. Pay (fighters) what you want to pay them. It’s been done before. How’s it working for the other guys? Not good. Mind your business.”

The points Paul was talking about in the tweet he posted Friday are the same ones he’s been making when criticizing White and the UFC’s pay structure.

“No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & the UFC,” Paul He tweeted. “If you don’t see that, you’re one of Dana’s sheep. They talk about selling out 21 events in a row, but never talk about fighter pay raises, health care & fair revenue sharing.”

The UFC is not immune to criticism about fighter pay, even from within its own ranks. Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who returns to action next week, took issue with the $50,000 he was paying in post-fight bonuses.

“What are we doing here? (expletive) $50,000 bonuses being paid for two decades?” Rockhold said MMA fighting In a video interview. “The company’s valuation is growing by (expletive) billions of dollars and we’re still stuck on $50,000 bonus checks?”

UFC fighters are considered independent contractors.

Paul’s reported net worth is north of $300 million.