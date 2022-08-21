Dana White claims Jon Gruden closed deal to bring Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski to Raiders

UFC president Dana White said Saturday that he had reached a deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, but then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden “blew up the deal.”

On “UFC 278 with the Gronks,” Gronkowski said White gave Brady a recruiting pitch when he was a free agent and he asked White “what went wrong” and why Brady didn’t sign with Vegas.

“Did I just tell you this story, Rob? Do you want me to tell you this story?” White asked.

Gronkowski said, then added: “You never know, I’ve been in Vegas with you guys for the last three years, what the heck?”

“You used to be!” White said. Gronkowski echoed: “I would have been.”

“I worked with Brady and Gronk to get that deal together to come to the Raiders,” White said. “It was almost a done deal. Gruden blew up the deal at the last minute and said he didn’t want them.

“All hell broke loose man, it was crazy. Brady was already looking at houses and Gronk wasn’t even told he was coming. So Brady and Gronk were the year the Bucs won the Super Bowl except for the Super Bowl that Gruden blew up in Las Vegas. Plus there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes story … Gronk tells I won’t tell that story until then.”

Gronkowski said White’s story was “just right.”

The Raiders did not respond to USA TODAY Sports’ request for comment on the matter.

Gruden and then-Raiders general manager Mike Mayock oversaw all personnel decisions for the team at the time. White is not connected to the Raiders in any official capacity. But Brady has been discussing his future for some time, most recently when the NFL punished the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Brady in 2019 while he was a member of the New England Patriots.

Brady is entering his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who finally signed in 2020 after a 20-year run with the Patriots. Gronkowski came out of retirement after one season to join Brady and the duo helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl 55, their fourth rings and Brady’s seventh overall. Gronkowski announced his retirement back in June. Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, attending to an undisclosed personal matter.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders last October after it was revealed he had used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails over a seven-year period.