A Kansas jury could not reach a verdict Thursday in the case of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago.

Dana Chandler, 67, is charged with two counts of murder in the July 2002 shooting deaths of Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53, at their Topeka home.

“This is not a case that science can solve,” prosecutor Charles Kitt said in his closing arguments on August 25. “This episode is about Mike Cisco’s jealousy. Jealousy that Mike Cisco was able to move on with his life. Mike Cisco’s newfound relationship.”

A Shawnee County jury deliberated for six days before returning a hung verdict.

Kit had argued that while there was a lack of scientific evidence in the 20-year-old case, Chandler’s post-divorce obsession with Cisco and circumstantial evidence should have convinced the jury that she killed the couple. Chandler’s daughter, Haley Sisco, cried as she testified that she believed her mother killed her father.

Prosecutors also presented a witness who lived across the street from Cisco and Harkness at the time, Terri Anderson, who testified that she saw Chandler leave their home the night of the murders — the first of Chandler’s 20-year trial.

Meanwhile, Chandler’s defense team argued that law enforcement missed an opportunity to question other suspects they had to charge Chandler with crimes. She was initially convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison, but the Kansas Supreme Court overturned her sentence in 2018 due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Additionally, investigators said nothing was taken from the victims’ home at the time; The gun used to kill the victims was never recovered; No fingerprints were found on the empty shell casings at the scene; And hair and fiber samples taken from Chandler did not match those at the victim’s home. There were no signs of a crime in her car, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Chandler’s second trial was delayed at length between prosecutors and the suspect’s attorneys until the trial began on August 5.

A status hearing will be held on September 29 to determine the next steps in the case. Chandler will remain in custody until at least that date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.