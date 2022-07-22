New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest host Dana Carvey dusted off his impressions of President Biden and former President Trump this week, imagining what another debate would look like if the two men ran against each other again in 2024.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and master impressionist quickly switched between aviator glasses and a blond wig as Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo asked questions.

When asked about what makes someone presidential, Carvey responded softly as Biden, “You’ve got a big smile, an honest handshake, Secret Service fellas with corns, and ‘Weekend at Bernie’-style waving your arms and legs. , Come on! Then you tell people you’re still kickin’.” Know, ‘Kamala Harris has to work with – Harrison Ford, forgive me, Henry Ford, forgive me, Machine Gun Kelly, come on!”

Like Trump, Carvey told Guillermo, “Don’t be rude. You were good, now you’re not so good,” before going off on a tangent about how he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ate frozen yogurt together in March last week. a-like.

Dana Carvey launches spot-on Biden impression on ‘The Late Show’

“He likes vanilla and chocolate together,” Trump said of Kim’s swirl yogurt choice.

Responding to a question about high gas prices, Carvery called Biden a “Gustavo” and “amigo” to Guillermo and said people don’t need gas stations to get gas.

“Gas stations are there to sell soda pop and nude magazines.”

His Trump claims that people say gasoline is “dinosaur poop.”

“That’s it. I don’t know. We used to have a lot of it – T-Rex poop. You put it in your tank, you drive like you wouldn’t believe it.”

Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Biden Retirement: ‘Anything You Want To Announce?’

He was asked how his second four-year term would differ from his first.

“Come on, number one, one part. You know the deal, come on, folks. Number two,” he continued with a laugh. “Number two is actually part two. It’s not rocket science, come on! Number two and a half, more on the second part. Real close, folks. More on the second part,” he insisted. “And number seven, yes! I know how to do part seven. Forgive me, it’s a sweet pain, USA Miley Cypress, cypress trees, climate change. Come on, man!” He stuttered a little.

Fake Trump says he’ll get a “good wife” and says, “We’re considering a lot of candidates!”

Biden Toots Financial Victory Over Kimmel; Americans respond

Finally, like Biden, if he’s re-elected, every kid will “get a yo-yo and a jar to put frogs in.”

As Trump, his new running mate is a poisonous cobra named Hillary. “Finally, God bless me!”

Guillermo concluded that both candidates lost the debate and America “f—ed!”

Earlier, in his Monday monologue, Carvey branded Biden a “sleepy, sweet grandfather” president, which he said is what people want after Trump.

“Because, when he first came out, he was like a comforting grandfather handing you butterscotch out of his coin purse,” the comedian told the audience.

“He was always repeating this story: ‘I grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania,'” he said, impersonating Biden, removing his glasses and squinting his eyes. “My dad lost his job! No joke, I’m not kidding here!”

Carvey claimed that no one would think it was a joke.

Click here to get the Fox News app

After two years in office, he argued, Biden has gotten a little “job done.”

“He kind of whispers and then he screams. I think it’s an amazing move,” he told the audience.

The “Wayne’s World” star first debuted a spot-on Biden impression last year when he was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”