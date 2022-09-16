New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dan Marino is widely considered the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl.

Learned to live with it. But, in the latter stages of his career, he said he considered leaving Miami to play for a contending team.

“I definitely thought about it,” Marino told Sports. “I played for the Dolphins for 17 years, and they were going in a new direction with a new coach, and I had offers to go other places and really thought about it and maybe had a chance to win a championship like Matthew Stafford did.”

Marino certainly wouldn’t be a Hall of Fame quarterback suiting up for another team. Even after winning Super Bowls with their original teams, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady all made decisions to quit.

But being a Dolphin for life means more to Marino than winning a title with someone else.

“I thought about it for a long time; it just didn’t feel right,” Marino said. “I decided to be a dolphin for life, and it worked out great. But I did, I’ll tell you. I thought about it.”

Marino was named to nine Pro Bowls, the 1984 MVP, a three-time first-team All Pro, and a three-time second-team All Pro, leading the NFL in passing yards five times.

He has also been a consultant for the Dolphins since 2014.