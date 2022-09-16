closer
Video

Dan Marino is widely considered the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl.

Learned to live with it. But, in the latter stages of his career, he said he considered leaving Miami to play for a contending team.

“I definitely thought about it,” Marino told Sports. “I played for the Dolphins for 17 years, and they were going in a new direction with a new coach, and I had offers to go other places and really thought about it and maybe had a chance to win a championship like Matthew Stafford did.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino broke Fran Tarkenton's NFL career completions record of 3,687 with his fourth completion on October 8, 1995, against the Indianapolis Colts at Joe Roby Stadium in Miami.

(Chris Bernacci/AFP via Getty Images)

Marino certainly wouldn’t be a Hall of Fame quarterback suiting up for another team. Even after winning Super Bowls with their original teams, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady all made decisions to quit.

But being a Dolphin for life means more to Marino than winning a title with someone else.

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino (13) scans the field during the 1985 Super Bowl, a 38-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on January 20, 1985 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

(Rob Brown/Getty Images)

“I thought about it for a long time; it just didn’t feel right,” Marino said. “I decided to be a dolphin for life, and it worked out great. But I did, I’ll tell you. I thought about it.”

Marino was named to nine Pro Bowls, the 1984 MVP, a three-time first-team All Pro, and a three-time second-team All Pro, leading the NFL in passing yards five times.

NFL Hall of Fame player Dan Marino stands on the field before the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, NJ.

(Rich Graysel/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

He has also been a consultant for the Dolphins since 2014.