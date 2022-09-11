New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Dan Bongino outlines the steps leading the nation to fascism and why America could be headed that way on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”

And Bongino: Discontent, folks, is the first step on the march to totalitarianism. Inflation, wars, rising crime, the energy crisis. Voters are ready for change. Dictators are right where they want.

…

Total control means going after political opponents, of course, by weaponizing the powers of the federal government. You know when you do things like raiding your political opponent’s house Mar-a-Lago. Oh, that never happened. Folks, this is just one side.

Watch the full monologue below: