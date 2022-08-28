New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted President Biden’s student loan handouts and said the country was going bankrupt on Saturday.unfiltered.”

And Bongino: You are witnessing the destruction of an empire in live time. We are falling apart. What kind of idiot thinks you can continue to print money backed up by any value, right? Get people to spend on stuff and it won’t produce any results…

I am not interested in paying for you loan.

Day four: White House refuses to say who will pay for $500 billion in student loan handouts

…

Listen, people hate the idea injustice And once again, the idea of ​​paying for Sunflower’s urban studies degree doesn’t appeal to me at all. And I have to tell you, this is not a Democrat or Republican thing – it’s a working person’s thing. A lot of people are really crazy about this…

We are going bankrupt. You are witnessing the destruction of an empire. It is considered a republic which operates on the consent of the governed. I am withdrawing my consent now.

Watch the monologue here: